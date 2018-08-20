ELKO – With the first day of school getting closer, it’s not too late to get started on a sleep schedule, says Brittney Stefanic, sleep consultant.
With regular bedtimes disrupted by lazy summer mornings and late nights, it can be difficult to suddenly switch over to school schedules the night before school begins, Stefanic explains.
“It’s a great time to make those changes now, so it isn’t like, ‘School starts tomorrow, let’s go to bed early,’” Stefanic said. “It’s almost making a lifestyle out if it, rather than having a targeted quick little change.”
For children and teens heading back to school, getting a full night’s rest is vital to both academic and physical success where the body rejuvenates and restores itself in deeper stages of sleep.
“Deep sleep is where regeneration happens, where our body helps repair itself,” Stefanic said. “Energy stores are rejuvenated [and] the immune system can be boosted. [which includes] your muscular system after intense physical activity.”
This also includes memory capabilities in the brain, which are boosted throughout a night’s sleep and is “obviously important for knowledge retention,” she added.
However, creating a schedule – and even following through with it – is not always easy, Stefanic admits, especially for families gearing up for school after summer vacation, some of whom work various shifts, and compounded by extended time in front of devices.
“The concept of good sleep hygiene is really important no matter the age of our kid,” Stefanci said. “Especially during the teenage years because of the inundation of screen time and the constant device use. It’s really easy for adults and adolescents to get into some really bad sleep hygiene habits.”
But having a bedtime routine doesn’t mean setting a strict schedule or foregoing it when there are disruptions, Stefanic said. It can be fun.
“Find something that works for your family, maybe using a reward chart or turning it into a game,” Stefanic suggests.
Although it is easy to become discouraged, or have some nights where the routine goes awry, Stefanic encourages families to be consistent, which is something that young children need to have.
“Children strive off knowing what comes next, and so if their routine is predictable and consistent it can help them mentally prepare for bed so they can also mentally prepare for the next day,” Stefanic said.
Having a charging station for devices, creating a distraction-free sleep environment, and using a timer to prompt small children into getting ready for bed are some of Stefanic’s tips to starting a family-wide sleep schedule, but she also encourages families to remember the ultimate goal in why having enough sleep is important.
“For parents, it is remembering the reason behind this,” Stefanic said. “It’s not trying to get a routine, but it’s because sleep is important for the growth and development of your children and also for the health of the family.”
By setting limits and announcing expectations, the schedule can be “a fun experience” for the entire family, possibly reducing bedtime outbursts, Stefanic said.
“Once everyone is prepared for sleep and expecting that as the next step, it doesn’t have to be a bedtime battle full of tears, tantrums and emotions,” “Stefanic said. “It can be a positive experience.”
With homework, tests, practices and games about to fill the calendar for the next nine months, Stefanic points to the long-term benefits of a good sleep for students of all ages.
“If we are expecting children to be healthy and strongly developed academically, the number one thing they need is sleep [because] growth and development is happening in deep sleep,” Stefanic said.
For further information, visit brittneystefanicsleep.com or call Stefanic at 303-229-0877.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.