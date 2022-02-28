ELKO -- It is almost time for the annual Basque Sheepherder’s Ball and Mus Tournament. Whether you are Basque or not, this is a fun fundraiser with music by Amerikanuak and the best Basque dinner anywhere in town.

The Mus Tournament, a card game popular in Basque culture, starts the next day. The fundraiser helps support the Elko Ariñak (Basque dancers).

“My grandmother, Ana Maria, started the [dance] groups in 1967 and she ran them for about 20 years with some help,” said dance coordinator Tabitha Arbillaga. We’ve had other instructors over the years and I took over in 2017.”

Her grandmother still helps with the little ones, making costumes and cupcakes and instructing the babies.

“I think in the '50s, '60s and '70s they kind of did it and it fell off in the '80s,” said Elko Euzkaldunak Club board secretary Kassidy Arbillaga. “Technically, since bringing it back, this is the 13th annual.”

Originally, the ball was somewhat of a courting event when Basque sheepherders came off the mountains.

Club treasurer Bob Heguy said. “I remember we used to hold it in the VFW area where they had a big gym. The thing I remember is there would be like a hundred couples dancing. At the end of the night, the dance floor would be covered in beer.”

“We are the only ones who are doing a sheepherder’s ball,” Tabitha said, referring to other Basque organizations.

“Now it is kind of focused on dinner and family and dancing, but not late,” Heguy said.

“I am hoping that because we have reached our silent auction out very publicly and we have some new businesses that have donated that we are going to have a lot more people and a lot of different walks of life of people,” Tabitha said.

“We get a lot of baskets, gift cards, baked goods and we set them out and people can go around and bid,” she said. “We send our cute little kids to the people at the bar and we milk them for money. About 9:30 or 10 p.m., when they get ready to wrap up the music, we start to announce the winners.”

“All of the proceeds go to our dancers. It helps pay for equipment we might need, costumes we might purchase, for travel costs. It also goes into our club itself for improvements.”

“We do it for the kids,” Kassidy said.

“We also use our money to help people in the community,” Tabitha said.

Heguy referred to a number of situations where the club has forfeited hall rental charges and other financial outreach for people, including non-Basque, who have experienced traumatic events in their lives.

“You get a full Basque dinner for $20 and beer, wine or cocktails are under $5,” Kassidy said. “It’s a mini taste of the Basque Festival.”

On Sunday the Mus tournament begins at 8 a.m. with signups starting at 7 a.m.

“The cool thing about Mus is there are no 8s or 9s,” Tabitha said. “It’s a game of poker that involves highs, lows and pairs and who has the best team of liars. We involve nonverbal signals. So, if I sniff that’s a signal. There are regulation signals.”

