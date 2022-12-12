Shop with a Cop continues to spread holiday cheer

ELKO -- In 1994, Shop with a Cop launched in Elko County under the supervision of the Nevada Highway Patrol. Over the last 28 years the effort has expanded to Lander and Eureka counties, and to include every law enforcement agency.

Every year volunteers work tirelessly sifting through applications to narrow the list to 100 kids between the ages of 5-12. The organization works collectively with school counselors and community resources to get word to all eligible families with school-aged students in public and home schooling.

They collect applications until Thanksgiving before making the cutoff and calling families to notify the selected.

“Once a child is picked they are not eligible to go again, to make it fair to all other applicants who weren’t selected,” Shop with a Cop president Meshell Young said.

Marketing Director Ashley Jefferson added, “Families with multiple kids, we will pick the older ones, as the younger kids can reapply the following years to go.”

The day starts with children and parents lining up at Flag View Intermediate School for the children to be partnered with their cop. Once they are paired, they line up to get their lanyard and name tags and the option for a new winter coat.

After they receive all their items the group gathers in the gym where they enjoy a breakfast donated by both local McDonald’s, and get the opportunity to have their picture taken with Santa, courtesy of Cripps Photography. After everyone finishes eating they follow Santa out to the parking lot where he will lead them in a parade through downtown Elko to Walmart.

Once everyone arrives at Walmart, parents are kept in the garden center with fresh coffee and cookies while their kids do their shopping with the help of their cop. Children with special needs and accommodations can stay with a parent if needed, based off application questions when applying.

Each kid is given $200 to shop tax-free for themselves or their families. After they finish their shopping they return to the garden center where they will check out and then utilize the wrapping stations to wrap all their gifts before returning to their parents with gifts in hand to take home and put under their trees for Christmas morning.

Many emergency responders enjoy helping the kids annually as a way to give back and change minds on law enforcement. Sgt. Ana Bribiesca has been helping for 12 years and looks forward to it every year.

“It’s fun helping out the kids,” she said. “Some shop for themselves, others for their family. It’s nice to be able to build a relationship with them over these few hours. Some kids have a rough home life and can associate the police as a bad thing or have seen family taken away by them. It shows them that we can be the good guy too.”

Fundraising happens year-round for the event. For more information or to make donations, contact Shop with a Cop through their Facebook page.