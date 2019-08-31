Shotguns: It's time to get all choked up

In my last column, I highlighted the importance of carefully patterning your shotgun prior to the season openers. This practice not only ensures that your gun is "hitting" where it’s pointed, but it’s also an efficient method for finding the best shotshell/choke combination for the specific species that you’re hunting.
A little history: The shotgun was mankind’s very first gunpowder-fired weapon and even today is arguably our most versatile firearms system. Its many advantages are obvious. With a shotgun, you can launch multiple projectiles at the target with each shot, a decided plus when you trying to hit a fast moving or flying target. Shotguns are offered in a plethora of gauges and loadings.
It’s easy to match the gun to the game. Scatterguns are also available in a multitude of firing mechanisms. Hunters and sportsmen can select their pet scattergun from a veritable smorgasbord of action types, ranging from simple break-open single shots to wonderfully balanced and sophisticated double barreled and semiautomatic repeaters. And finally, quality shotguns are widely available and offered in multitude of price ranges; there is literally a shotgun out there for anyone with two shillings to rub together.
Equally obvious, however, is the shotgun’s primary disadvantage: it is essentially a short-range weapon. In order to compensate for the shot pellets’ tendency to scatter immediately upon exiting the muzzle, some long-forgotten Englishman placed his shotgun’s muzzle onto a metal mandrel and hammered it to a smaller diameter. In doing so, he created the world’s first fixed choke.
Chokes function by constricting or compressing the shot column as it passes through the muzzle. The degree of constriction determines how far downrange the shot cloud will travel before its pellets become too dispersed to be effective on the chosen target.
For over a century the most common constrictions machined or hammered into the bores of American and European scatterguns were improved cylinder, modified, and full chokes. The less constricted improved cylinder choke provides well distributed shot patterns (pellet distribution) at closer ranges (25 yards or less), the modified is preferred for moderate ranges (25-35 yards), while the highly constricted full choke maintains tighter patterns beyond 35 yards.
The next real evolutionary advance in chokes surfaced in 1959 when Winchester introduced their treaded screw-in chokes (Winchokes) in their equally innovative Model 59 semiautomatic shotgun. The constriction system caught on like wildfire. Today, every major manufacturer offers some variation of a screw-in choke system. In fact, a sizeable aftermarket industry has emerged offering a stunning array of both conventional and highly specialized removable choke tubes.
Most are constructed of advanced steels and are not only rust proof, but can withstand years of use with lead, copper plated, exotic non-toxic blends, and hard steel shot. Additionally, these threaded wonders can be had in a wide array of incremental choke constrictions (from cylinder bore to extra full turkey) machined into flush-fitting, extended, and extended ported units.
NOTE: If you’re buying a choke exclusively for waterfowling or hunting on WMAs (Wildlife Management Areas) make sure that the ones you select are steel compatible.
Of the popular brands: Patternmaster, Briley, Trulock, Kicks, Winchester/Browning/Mossberg, Beretta/Benelli, and Remington to name but a few, I prefer the moderately priced Carlson extended choke tubes. I really appreciate the fact that Carlson’s can be purchased individually or in sets. Manufactured of corrosion and wear resistant 1704 stainless steel, they feature a 25% longer parallel section within the choke that helps to assure denser, more consistent patterns with appropriate ammunition.
They are currently offered in nine constrictions from cylinder bore to extra full turkey constrictions. Their Light Modified choke patterns best with the large goose-getting #1, BB, BBB shot and their Improved Modified choke clusters my Kent, Winchester XPERT, and Federal Black Cloud #2 and #3 steel loads most efficiently. These blackened stainless steel beauties are a definite upgrade over the chromed flush-fitting chokes that came with my Beretta A300 Outlander.
My oft-repeated mantra: Regardless of how the choke tube is designated, everything is "theoretical" until you put pellets on paper. Be sure to pattern your chosen choke with a variety of ammunition types to determine which produces the densest patterns at the ranges you typically shoot.
Next time, I’ll describe a simple technique for patterning your shotgun to find its most effective shot/choke combination, it’s "duck soup."
