Sign up for a library card
Sign up for a library card

Elko County Logo

ELKO – September is Library Card Signup Month, and the Elko County Library is issuing cards in person.

“Celebrate by getting your very own library card,” suggested Melissa Spence, assistant library director.

“We will be available in the library meeting room (using the Seventh Street entrance) to issue cards in person,” she said. “Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will need to be followed.”

The signups continue this week from 4-6 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Additional signups are planned the following two Saturdays during the same hours.

For more information visit the Elko County Libray website at www.elkocountylibrary.org or call 738-3066.

