Silver Sage FFA fall activities

SPRING CREEK — Over the past months of October and November, our chapter had the opportunity to take 30 members to the National Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, where FFA members from across the nation came to compete and attend the FFA Expo.

Our chapter had fun paintballing, shopping, and attending the Indy 500 race track and museum. We had two Gold High individuals, Kashli Stouard and Josh Lore.

Two teams placed Silver. Horse Evaluation: Kashli Stouard, Rachel Kalvelage, Emily Jensen and Lavanna Collins. Our Ag Mechanics team: Josh Lore, Colton Hanson, Cody Parker and Simon Shafftner.

We also had our Poultry team, Wade Sarmen, Meahgen Basso, Daniel Mendez and Caden Cunningham; and Chapter Conduct Meetings team, Dallie Jensen, Zane Wines, Shelby Senecal, Riley Piippo, Afton Sampson, Riley Arps and Wyatt Hatch place Bronze.

We also have the honor of congratulating Leanna Sarman for her great accomplishment in getting her American Degree! Following Nationals, we held our school Cornhole Tournament, where we had 11 teams and gave out $100 to the winning team and a Fishing Baits Basket for second place.

To tie up this November, we held our Chapter CDE fair or Career Development Events, where we demonstrated to the new members of our chapter what the competition side of FFA looks like and how they can make it to the national convention themselves.

Thank you Mr. Aaron Albisu, Mrs. Jennifer Albisu and Mr. Ty Smith for taking us on this trip. We are lucky to have you as advisors. Also a special thanks to Mr. Rob Piippo and Mrs. Tiffany Jensen for chaperoning this trip to Indiana.

Our Chapter has many opportunities for community service, listed below are the few we’ve done the past month. Community Service is very important for anyone. Our chapter will announce any time we have a community service activity coming up.

Lamoille Ranchers Center

Here we cleaned up cut bushes and trees, and installed a metal sign made by SCHS welding shop. We cleared and moved rock along with cleaning up any garbage.

Sage Elementary Carnival

At the Carnival, we had the opportunity to run the different stations that the School was putting on, along with helping wherever we could.

CDE Fair Blanket Making

For our CDE fair we always have this blanket making community service activity. Once the blankets are made, we give them to CSI and shelters that are in need.

Sponsors and Supporters

Thank you to the booster club (Alumni & Supporters) and Rotary for their continued support. Rotary sponsors our students for the RYLA camp experience and our FFA Booster organization continues to raise money for our student members through scholarships, stipends, and help with national finances.

Upcoming Activities

Big Buck/Bull/Fish Winner Dec. 14

Christmas Jubilee Dec. 14

Winter Leadership Training Jan. 14-15