SPRING CREEK — February was an exciting month for the Silver Sage FFA Chapter. Including the many hours preparing for their Career Development Event contests, FFA members kept busy.
FFA Week was a blast! On Tuesday, the 19th, Silver Sage FFA hosted a fun Sports Night. Ruby Mountain FFA joined in the fun and we played floor hockey, basketball, and dodgeball.
On Wednesday, the 20th, we held our mandatory State Parent Meeting. Our Greenhand Officer Team, who will be representing our chapter in the Conduct of Chapter Meeting CDE, demonstrated their skills to the Chapter by performing opening ceremonies. Dionne Stanfill gave her Prepared Public speech entitled “Be Concerned” about honeybees after the meeting. Elena Petersen also gave an Extemporaneous Speech on “the importance of agriculture advocacy in the US”. Finally, the Silver Sage FFA Agriculture Issues team gave a presentation debating the potential Nevada water pipeline controversy. The Issues team discussed the threat it poses to Northern Nevada Agriculture and how it could affect Nevada’s economy.
On Thursday, February 21st, the Silver Sage FFA set up three booths at the Sage Elementary STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) and Health Fair. Leanna Sarman directed the Agriculture Mechanics booth, Gracey Ledbetter directed the Plant Science booth, and Estrella Anderson directed the Animal Science booth. Elementary students participated in activities relating to the three categories of agriculture and enjoyed meeting active FFA members.
On Friday, the 22nd, FFA members cooked and sold chorizo lunches to all high school students/staff to celebrate FFA week. FFA members had an exciting FFA Week and are looking forward to next year.
From February 27-28, FFA members from all across northern Nevada participated in the Winter Leadership Training (WLT) in Carson City. Silver Sage FFA took 36 members to WLT. We sent two representatives, Dionne Stanfill and Dekklan Albisu, to the Nevada Agriculture Youth Legislative Experience (NAYLE), which is held in conjunction with WLT. This experience is centered on the Legislative process where FFA members meet with their representatives and learn how the legislative process works. For the rest of the WLT attendees, freshmen and sophomores were separated from juniors and seniors. Presenters this year (Rhett Laubach and Kelly Barnes) were from Your Next Speaker. Rhett Laubach led the freshmen and sophomores in team building and leadership techniques, while Kelly Barnes led the juniors and seniors in an in-depth discussion about how to work with different types of people and how they contribute to the team as a whole.
At the end of March, 63 Silver Sage FFA members will be competing at the Nevada State FFA Convention held in Reno, Nevada at the UNR Campus. Silver Sage FFA will be competing in over 20 competitions with varying topics and skill requirements. Good Luck at State Silver Sage FFA!
