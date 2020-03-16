Silver Sage FFA March news.

SPRING CREEK -- February 4th, Silver Sage FFA had the opportunity to attend WLT (Winter Leadership Training) in Elko. Here members got the chance to meet new people and learn how to become better leaders.

Silver Sage FFA had a successful Pet Adoption Drive the month of February. Two large boxes of donation items were given to the shelter along with leashes, bowls, and multiple bags of dog food. We would like to thank all those who helped us with this Pet Drive including, Spring Creek High School, National Honor Society, HOSA, Skills USA, Student Council, FBLA, Key Club, and IFA.

February 24th-28th was National FFA Week and Silver Sage FFA hosted multiple activities. There was a board game night, a State Convention Parent meeting, putting together the animal drive baskets to give to the shelter, a sports night, and a BBQ for all those who are active in the Silver FFA Chapter. Ruby Mountain FFA Chapter even came to the sports night in order to have fun and we had an astonishing 70 participants. We had great turnouts.

