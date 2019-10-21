Last month our beginning of the year BBQ was a success! With 70 members attending it’s a great start to the year. They played slip and slide kickball (dominating and getting soaked), learned how to swing dance, played a scavenger hunt, and did a frozen T-shirt contest! Our chapter officers held freshman workshops for our new “greenhands.”
It interested many freshmen involved in agricultural based classes to join and be active in the Silver Sage FFA chapter. These freshman then got a chance to go to the Greenhand Leadership Conference in Fallon, Nevada. There they got to further explore what they can do as new members and how they can become future leaders.
October 16th the chapter officers have planned a fun and exciting Fall Fest for their fellow chapter members. Those who attend will be competing in a costume contest in which they have a chance to win a Hydro Flask with their name on it.
The “festival” will include many games and competitions. Our Greenhand officer team will be helping to plan and run games. Games such as balloon stomp, donuts on a string, cup pong, toilet paper bowling, pumpkin painting, bobbing for apples, pie eating contests and more! We’re looking forward to these fun activities and are excited for what’s to come.
October 28th to November 2nd will be the National FFA Convention. Our teams at state that competed and won first in their competition (Career Development Events) will have the opportunity to leave for the National Convention in Indianapolis on October 28th. These students will have a chance to compete with competitors from all fifty states. They will also have opportunities to do fun activities such as ziplining, haunted houses, and paintballing. They will be returning November 2nd.
By: Whitney Owen
Silver Sage FFA Reporter
