Silver Sage FFA summer activities

SPRING CREEK — Over the summer at the end of June, the Silver Sage FFA chapter had the opportunity to go to State Summer Leadership Camp, where members from across the state learned to communicate and work together during different team activities.

Chapter officers and Greenhand officers then had fun at the lake and thought of future activities. At RYLA Students got to learn valuable life skills and develop leadership qualities. At Officer Retreat, chapter officers developed a POA for the Future of the chapter.

The summer ended with the Livestock Show and Sale, where members had the opportunity to show their animals in front of a judge for showmanship. Landon Albisu earned Grand Champion in the Market Class. They then had the opportunity to sell their animal at the auction and earn money for their summer project animal.

The Livestock Sale this year was very successful. Many members sold their project animals that they’ve developed all summer. Landon Albisu raised the 2022 Grand Champion Swine and was crowned champion with Barry Sorenson of Elko Dental winning the highest bid to take it home.

Silver Sage FFA Chapter appreciates all those who supported the activities. Special thanks to the following Livestock Sale Buyers: Pam Zaga, Great Basin Veterinary Services, John and Hannah Rodriguez, Robin and Brenda Pippo, Jacob and Moriah Manning, Hugo and Ashley Huerta, Gary Back, Les Schwab, Edvalson Family, Jacque Fender, Buckaroo Boutique, NV High Desert Outfitters, Owl Creek Ranch, OPI, Jeremy Lange, Colt Stoddard, X2 Cattle Company, Riverton Elko, Ralph and Karen Allen, JM Capriolas, Thor Welch, HE Parts, JC Boer Goats, Chip Wolf, Wylie Wolf, Austin Senecal, Superior Livestock, Allie Bear Real Estate, SC Longhorns, Boss Tanks, Family Dental Care-Barry Sorenson, Anew Tire and Services, Elko Vet Clinic, Bill Caughey, IFA, Ruby Mn Spring Water, Ellison Ranching Company, Crossroads Behavior Consultation, Hackworth Drilling C, Dahl AngusRanch, Michael and Jerry Salvo, Sonoma Livestock, Aldo Vega, Karen Ross, Wilde Brough, and Isaih Harck.

September was a busy month for Silver Sage FFA students. The chapter had the opportunity to take 22 Greenhand/Freshman and seven chapter officers to the Greenhand Leadership Conference in Fallon, where members from across the state learned the role they play in the FFA and how they can communicate to work together during different team activities and workshops.

They also had Chapter Officer Leadership Training, where officers had the opportunity to work on the chapter and learn more about the certain roles each officer needs to get done. The chapter then had fun at its Beginning of the year BBQ, with many activities for new and old students to participate and compete in.

Thank you to the booster club (alumni and supporters) and Rotary for their continued support. Rotary sponsors students for the RYLA camp experience and the FFA Booster organization continues to raise money for student members through scholarships, stipends, and help with national finances.