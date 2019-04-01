Silver Sage goes to state

SPRING CREEK — All of the numerous hours that the Silver Sage FFA members spent practicing their Career Development Events and Leadership Development Events paid off. The chapter did exceptionally well this year and won more than one-third of the competitions.
All of the chapter’s officers submitted their chapter officer books. Lillie Potts won with her multimedia scrapbook, Lindey Smith won with her reporter’s book, Elena Petersen won with her secretary book, Dionne Stanfill won with her program of activities, and Chandler Baker won with her National Chapter Application.
FFA has several proficiency awards in which members submit their records of supervised agricultural experiences from their projects. Anthony Barnes won gold at star state farmer and gold in diversified agriculture production. Zachary Glenn won gold in the agricultural mechanics repair and maintenance. These members may advance to nationals and continue to compete at the higher level.
Elena Petersen and Lindey Smith received first place in agriscience fair with their project entitled “Understanding the Effects of Fire on Soil Productivity.” Dionne Stanfill received first place with her prepared public speech about honeybees. Elena Petersen also received first place for her extemporaneous speech.
Also, the new Nevada State FFA Association officer team was elected. Dionne Stanfill was elected president of Nevada FFA Association.
First place teams and scholarship recipients
Agriculture Sales: Dionne Stanfill, first high individual; Dekklan Albisu, second high individual; Anthony Barnes and Bijan Fox.
Senior Agriculture Mechanics: John Cashell, first high individual; Kaden Syme, second high individual; Cody Fowers, third high individual; and Evan Carlon.
Novice Agriculture Mechanics: Joshua Lore, first high individual; Timothy Williamson, second high individual; Cameron Dockery, third high individual; and Leanna Sarman.
Environmental and Natural Resources: Lindey Smith, first high individual; Zachary Glenn, second high individual; Matthew Wines and Toryn Reynolds.
Senior Parliamentary Procedure: Shayna Lamb, senior outstanding chairman; Dionne Stanfill, Lindey Smith, Elena Petersen, Taylor Moore and Anthony Barnes.
Novice Parliamentary Procedure: Elexia Mauer, junior outstanding chairman; Alyssa Openshaw, Preston Reynolds, Gracey Ledbetter, Estrella Anderson and Alexis Santisteven.
Conduct of Chapter Meeting: Elexia Mauer, Shannon Watkins, Madi Borkman, Nyha Harris, Callie Deml, Alyssa Openshaw and Emma Borg.
Novice Veterinary Science: Ella Davis, first high individual; Whitney Owen, second high individual; Lillie Potts, third high individual; and Kaitlyn Loeppky.
Anthony Barnes received $500 and Dionne Stanfill received $1,000 to take with them to college next year.
Second place teams and individuals
Floriculture: Dakota Draves, third high individual; Karissa Gurr, Alyssa Kelton and Azeneth Lara. Meats Evaluation: Elena Petersen, third high individual; Dorothy Ojala and Cody Fowers.
Senior Veterinary Science: Chandler Baker, Miah Estrada, Brittney Reilly, and Christine Franzen. Agriculture Issues: Shayna Lamb, Mary Millican, Lexi Carter, Dekklan Albisu and Jasmine Utt.
Individually, Emily Jensen placed silver with her STAR Greenhand Placement; Alexis Santistevan placed silver with her STAR Greenhand Farmer; Leanna Sarman placed gold with her STAR Zone Farmer; and Matt Wines placed silver in his beef production proficiency.
Third place teams and fourth place individual
Best Informed Greenhand: Elexia Mauer, Alexis Santisteven, Hailey Berry, Kashli Stouard and Emily Jensen. Poultry Evaluation: Brady Gackle, Gracey Ledbetter, Alana Patzer and Talon Wise. Madi Borkman placed an impressive fourth in the state in Creed Speaking.
Upcoming events include the annual Silver Sage FFA Shooting Clays competition, Tree Sales, and the Fun at the Lake Day. Tree Sales are a partnership with the Nevada Department of Agriculture. Order forms can be found on silversageffa.com and at the front office at Spring Creek High School. Order forms are due no later than April 12. Tree pick up will be April 24-25 at the SCHS campus.
Silver Sage FFA’s annual Clay Shoot will be held May 11 at the Spring Creek Trap and Skeet Range. If you are interested in shooting or sponsoring, please contact the SCHS agriculture department at 775-753-5575.
