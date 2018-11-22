Nov. 5 marked a special day for the Silver Sage FFA Western Rangeland Team of Zachary Glenn, Matt Wines, Elena Petersen, Lindey Smith and Lillie Potts.
The Western National Rangeland Career Development Event offered through the FFA program prepares students for a career in rangeland sciences by actively engaging students in management practices and demonstrating the importance of protecting rangelands. There are five main components of the contest:
• Plant Identification and Site Description
• Rangeland Management and Habitat Improvement
• Habitat Evaluation for Domestic Grazers
• Habitat Evaluation for Wildlife
• Stocking Rage and Management Recommendations
“This contest gives participants a unique opportunity to become more aware of the environment and the way it interacts with agriculture as a whole,” said team member Elena Petersen.
After winning their state competition held in Yerington on Sept. 25, the team studied hard in hopes of placing in the top 5 at the national competition in Logan, Utah in November.
Ty Smith, their FFA adviser and coach, gave them some encouraging words: “If you take this competition seriously and give it your all, you have favorable chances at nationals. Study hard.”
With the help of Chuck Petersen, NRCS range conservationist, the team got some expert help on rangeland plant identification. Their practice paid off.
Everyone on the team felt good with their performance at the close of the competition. At the awards ceremony, Elena Petersen was awarded Top I.D. score and Lindey Smith was awarded Top Grazing Management Score and received Second Place Individual.
For the first time ever, Silver Sage FFA was awarded First Place Team at the National Western Rangeland Competition.
“Taking part in the Western Rangeland CDE for the past three years and winning at the national level this year has been an amazing opportunity for me," said competitor Zachary Glenn after the event. "Not only have I gained knowledge about our rangelands, but it has given me the ability to educate others about the importance of rangelands and how vital they are for us to maintain and manage correctly for many generations to come.”
When the scores were finally available for viewing, the Silver Sage FFA team won by 4 points -- which goes to show that every point counts.
