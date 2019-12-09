Silver Sage plans December activities

SPRING CREEK -- Silver Sage FFA is having an eventful end of 2019 year with lots of fun and exciting activities that we have participated in last month and more to come in December.
November 11-12 the Silver Sage Range team competed at the National Range Competition. They did not place, but seeing as they are a first-year team, having only competed at state once, they did well and will be better prepared for next year’s competition. They are looking forward to competing again next year.
November 20th the chapter officers put on their Career Development Event Fair to discover what kind of competition they will want to compete in at state in March. There were an estimated 50 participants that attended the CDE Fair and about 30 went to the community service activity and play games. Everyone got to sign up for the competitions they are interested in and are excited about starting practices this week of December 9.
After the CDE Fair the participating members who wanted to play games and do community service, boarded a bus and went out to one of the chapter officers ranches. They played pool, darts, corn hole, ping pong ball, spike ball, and more! Those who wanted to also cut and tied blankets to gain community service hours for their chapter and state degrees. The chapter cut, tied, and completed 20 blankets that will be donated to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, Harbor House, and Communities In Schools.
Our Thanksgiving meat sale was successful and we are now going into our Christmas meat sale. For Christmas we will be selling Prime Rib Roast (boneless) for $100 and smoked and cured Pit Ham for $40. Order and pay at silversageffa.com. Orders are due December 13 and pick-up is in the Agriculture room at Spring Creek High School on December 18. Order 10 or more hams or 5 or more rib roast and get an additional $5 off every ham/rib roast.
For first year ag students will get the chance to run for greenhand offices. When elected in this team will practice to compete at state in hopes to attend nationals. They will demonstrate opening and closing ceremonies and parliamentary procedure in the Conduct of Chapter Meetings contest. The officers will be announced at our Christmas Jubilee.
Our Christmas Jubilee is our annual Christmas event in which students receive their greenhand and chapter degrees and pins. First year ag students will receive their greenhand degree and pins and the second year students will receive their chapter degree and pins. After that they will work toward earning their state degree and hopefully in the future earn their Amerian FFA Degree.