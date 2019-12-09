Silver Sage plans December activities

SPRING CREEK -- Silver Sage FFA is having an eventful end of 2019 year with lots of fun and exciting activities that we have participated in last month and more to come in December.

November 11-12 the Silver Sage Range team competed at the National Range Competition. They did not place, but seeing as they are a first-year team, having only competed at state once, they did well and will be better prepared for next year’s competition. They are looking forward to competing again next year.

November 20th the chapter officers put on their Career Development Event Fair to discover what kind of competition they will want to compete in at state in March. There were an estimated 50 participants that attended the CDE Fair and about 30 went to the community service activity and play games. Everyone got to sign up for the competitions they are interested in and are excited about starting practices this week of December 9.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}