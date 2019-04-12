Silver the Bald Eagle's recycling drive begins April 27

ELKO – The Northeastern Nevada Museum – in coordination with Cleanup/Greenup Day on April 27 – will be collecting aluminum cans to fund a new exhibit for Silver the Bald Eagle.
In 1975, the museum embarked on a fundraising campaign that also collected aluminum to recycle in order to pay for an exhibit case that houses Silver and tells his story.
The bald eagle was shot down in Alaska in 1970 and was rehabilitated in San Francisco. Four years later, Silver was released into the Ruby Marshes and looked after by his handler, Larry Caughlan.
In 1975, Silver was shot and killed by a hunter. Silver’s remains were mounted and given to the museum as a lesson to the public that these animals must be protected and respected or they will not survive extinction, said Lauren Roovaart, executive director.
Shortly after Silver’s death, the community collected aluminum cans for recycling, with the proceeds used to cover Silver’s taxidermy bill and build an exhibit that would last more than 40 years.
Since the exhibit was first installed in 1976, it has remained popular at the museum, said Roovaart.
“The community still asks about Silver and wants to see a more comprehensive and updated interpretation of his legacy,” she said.
During Cleanup/Greenup Day, there will be three locations available for donating aluminum cans: at the museum; behind Sherman Station; and by the Elko City Park barbecue area.
Donations will also be accepted throughout the summer.
For more information, call the museum at 775-738-3418.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.