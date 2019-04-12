{{featured_button_text}}
Silver the Bald Eagle's recycling drive begins April 27

In this photo from the museum archives, Silver the Bald Eagle is pictured at the Ruby Marshes with his handler Larry Caughlan. A recycling can drive starts April 27 with three locations for the community to donate aluminum cans with proceeds going toward a new exhibit for Silver. 

 Northeastern Nevada Museum Archives

ELKO – The Northeastern Nevada Museum – in coordination with Cleanup/Greenup Day on April 27 – will be collecting aluminum cans to fund a new exhibit for Silver the Bald Eagle.

In 1975, the museum embarked on a fundraising campaign that also collected aluminum to recycle in order to pay for an exhibit case that houses Silver and tells his story.

The bald eagle was shot down in Alaska in 1970 and was rehabilitated in San Francisco. Four years later, Silver was released into the Ruby Marshes and looked after by his handler, Larry Caughlan.

In 1975, Silver was shot and killed by a hunter. Silver’s remains were mounted and given to the museum as a lesson to the public that these animals must be protected and respected or they will not survive extinction, said Lauren Roovaart, executive director.

Shortly after Silver’s death, the community collected aluminum cans for recycling, with the proceeds used to cover Silver’s taxidermy bill and build an exhibit that would last more than 40 years.

Since the exhibit was first installed in 1976, it has remained popular at the museum, said Roovaart.

“The community still asks about Silver and wants to see a more comprehensive and updated interpretation of his legacy,” she said.

During Cleanup/Greenup Day, there will be three locations available for donating aluminum cans: at the museum; behind Sherman Station; and by the Elko City Park barbecue area.

Donations will also be accepted throughout the summer.

For more information, call the museum at 775-738-3418.

