SNHU announces President's List

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Southern New Hampshire University congratulates Dale Johnson of Elko and Lila Berg of Spring Creek for being named to the summer 2021 President’s List.

Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.70 and above are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.

