ELKO – Northeastern Nevada got a blast of wet snow on Sunday and a winter weather advisory has been issued for more of the white stuff between 4 p.m. Christmas Eve and 4 p.m. Christmas Day.
Valleys could see another 2-4 inches, areas above 6,000 feet could receive up to 8 inches, and the Ruby Mountains are under a winter storm warning with 10-14 inches of snow expected.
Snowfall created adverse driving conditions Sunday on highways around Elko, prompting a plea from the National Weather Service.
“Motorists should plan for near whiteout conditions, snow-covered roads and drifting snow,” advised the agency. “Travel is not recommended due to the intense rate of snowfall.”
Accidents were reported on Lamoille Highway south of the summit, Interstate 80 at Osino, Interstate 80 west of Wells, and Interstate 80 west of Elko, where a semi jackknifed just west of Elko.
Some roads were still impacted early Monday morning.
Chains or snow tires were required on Mountain City Highway north of North Fork, and on State Route 229 through Secret Pass.
Adverse driving conditions were reported on the remainder of Mountain City Highway; U.S. 93 from Wells to the Idaho border; Interstate 80 from Halleck to Wells and from State Route 233 to Wendover; the Montello, Tuscarora and Jiggs highways; and the Carlin Mine Road.
More rain and snow will arrive on Christmas Eve.
“Several inches of snow are expected across a large part of central and especially northeast Nevada,” the weather service predicted. “The Ruby Mountains, mountains across Humboldt county and northern Elko county will see the highest totals with around one foot of snow possible.”
Winds will shift to the north, bringing colder temperatures through the end of the week.
Snow will taper off on Christmas Day as the probability of precipitation drops to 40 percent. Christmas night should be mostly cloudy and cold, with lows in the mid-teens.
Isolated snow showers will return Wednesday night through Friday. Highs will be around the freezing mark and lows in the single digits by the weekend.
