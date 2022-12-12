Snowflake Festival a hit with families

ELKO -- The 19th annual Snowflake Festival celebrated families over the weekend with help of businesses organized by the Downtown Business Association.

Running from 1-6 p.m. throughout the downtown corridor, food trucks lined up with hot meals for sale and a train ride for kids. Various choral groups preformed for participants during the day.

Twenty businesses were given cookies to pass out during the family cookie crawl. Families were given a map of all participating businesses and encouraged to stop at every business to fill their bags, with 750 cookie bags available for all.

Businesses hosted games and craft stations for families to partake in, ending at Santa’s Village in the Commercial.

Filling out an afternoon of family fun was a free viewing of “Home Alone” with popcorn donated by the Crystal Theater.

After all family activities and the movie finished, the event wrapped up in the annual parade of lights.

“DBA wanted to host a give-back event to help spread holiday cheer in our downtown area,” said DBA Coordinator Cynthia Shedd.

The big event is awaited by many with new things planned each year. Planning for the 20th anniversary is already underway to prepare for Christmas season ‘23.

Information on upcoming events is available on the Elko DBA Facebook page.