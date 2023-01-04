 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sober Life program comes to Family Resource Centers

Alan Franklin and Ashlyn Greener have announced the start of a “Sober Life” program in Elko.

ELKO -- Family Resource Centers of Northeastern Nevada has begun a Sober Life program that brings “a new approach to living a sober lifestyle in northeastern Nevada.”

Sober Life will hold regular NA and AA peer support styled meetings the first and third Wednesday of every month from 7-8 p.m. at 331 Seventh St. Also, enrichment activities are held every Friday; times and locations may vary depending on the weekly activity to be posted by FRCNN on Facebook or Instagram.

“These enrichment activities are designed to create a community for those who are committed to living a sober lifestyle. We want to celebrate those who have done the hard work to overcome their addiction, and give them a welcoming and non-judgmental environment to gather and grow in their sobriety,” said Ashlyn Greener, executive director of FRCNN.

“We will be partnering with other local businesses to offer different activities every Friday, we have upcoming plans ranging from mediation classes, a fishing derby, Lamoille canyon hikes, yoga classes, healthy eating lessons, money management courses, bowling nights, etc. -- all at no cost to our attendees.”

The Family Resource Center also currently offers other wrap-around services to assist the Sober Life community to continue each person’s growth, such as case management, free parenting classes, and crisis intervention.

Greener has been leading the Family Resource Center since March 2020 and recounts the strategic planning session she and the board of directors held in January 2021.

“While conducting a planning meeting early in my tenure as Director, we identified areas in our community that could use some additional support, mental health and addiction services being chief among them,” she said.

“During the time we were looking into different types of programs FRCNN could implement, I was approached by Alan Franklin who was interested in expanding addiction services in Elko County. After about a month of discussions, we decided to begin our Sober Life program, which pays homage to a peer support program Franklin attended in Montana during his own recovery.”

Franklin now sits on the FRCNN board of directors, and also serves as the chair during most Sober Life meetings.

When asked about his motivation to start the Sober Life program, Franklin stated, “When you start trying to change your life, the most important step in recovery is changing your people, places, and things that have toxic influences. This group gives you a community of like-minded sober people fighting the same battle. For me, having the Sober Life members in Great Falls probably saved my life and helped me stay focused on why I needed to change. I wanted to help provide something like that here in Elko, to give someone else like me a chance.”

As the New Year begins, FRCNN encourages anyone who wants to get sober or continue their sobriety journey to reach out via phone at 775-753-7352 or through the “Contact Us” option on the FRCNN website, www.elkofrc.org.

