HENDERSON – A Great Basin College student was named as one of the recipients of the Regents’ Scholar Awards for 2019.

Sandra Solis is a first-generation student at Great Basin College whose goal is to attend medical school after completing her undergraduate degree this fall. She was awarded a National Institutes of Health (NIH) undergraduate research fellowship last summer to work on a Molecular Genetics project with NIH in Phoenix.

Each recipient will receive a $5,000 stipend funded by the Nevada System of Higher Education administration.

“These eight students represent the future of Nevada and I’m proud of their accomplishments,” said Regents Chair Kevin J. Page.

Announced by the Nevada Board of Regents, the award honors eight students for their academic achievements, leadership ability and service contributions throughout the state.

