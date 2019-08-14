ELKO – The California Trail Interpretive Center and Nevada Humanities will present a Humanities on the Road evening program, “Songbird: Telling the Paiute Story.”
The program will take place on Aug. 17 at 7 p.m.
Christina Thomas, a woman of Paiute, Shoshone and Hopi descent, will share her rich knowledge and insight into her people’s heritage.
Thomas will explore the performing arts of traditional singing, drumming and dancing. She will provide lessons in the Paiute language and tell traditional stories, and will share knowledge of traditional foods and plants. Thomas will also discuss the history of the Great Basin native peoples, and provide her unique perspective on contemporary Native American issues.
Humanities on the Road is one of Nevada Humanities’ longest running programs and is a roster of carefully selected creative thinkers who will travel across Nevada to bring engaging public presentations to local communities. These presentations explore history, culture, literature, music, politics, law, science, folklore, environment, immigration and more.
Humanities on the Road presentations are available for booking by any not-for-profit and/or educational organization in Nevada. For more information about the program, visit http://www.nevadahumanities.org/programs/humanities-road.
Nevada Humanities is an independent nonprofit and one of 56 state and territorial humanities councils affiliated with the National Endowment for the Humanities.
Nevada Humanities fosters cultural enrichment and connection for all Nevadans. By creating and supporting dynamic public programs that inspire engagement, the organization provides a collective sense of place and belonging and encourage mutual understanding and empathy, which are the foundations of community and democracy.
For more about Nevada Humanities, visit www.nevadahumanities.org.
This program was also supported in part by a California Trail Interpretive Center partner, the Southern Nevada Conservancy.
