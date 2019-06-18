SPRING CREEK – A Spring Creek dentist and his wife received the first Spring Creek Association volunteer of the year award Saturday.
Dr. Barry and Des Sorensen were recognized at the annual property meeting for their contributions to the community, which include starting family events such as Breakfast with Santa and Movie at the Marina, along with participating in the Fourth of July Freedom Festival and Trunk or Treat.
“They do a lot of community service and help a lot of nonprofit [organizations],” said SCA President and General Manager Jessie Bahr.
The association received eight nominations collected between January and April from residents. Out of the submissions, the board selected the recipient for the inaugural award, Bahr said.
“We have many community members who do a lot in our community and, if we could, we would recognize them all,” Bahr said.
In 2010, Dr. Barry Sorensen, Des, and their three children moved to Spring Creek when he joined Family Dental Care. The practice, located at 263 Spring Valley Parkway, includes Dr. Joseph Johnson and Dr. Tom Dickson and has recently opened two more offices in Carlin and Elko.
Upon receiving the award, Des Sorensen said she accepted it on behalf of her husband who was coaching a Little League team in Elko and unable to attend.
“We love living here, and it’s a great community,” Sorensen said. “It takes all of us to make it great. We appreciate your support and for coming out to the events and the things we do. We’re just so blessed to live here. Thank you.”
