Spartan student athletes recognized for winter season wins

ELKO – Athletics and academic accomplishments for two Spartan sports teams were recognized by the school board on March 12.
The Spring Creek High School girls’ basketball and wrestling teams and their coaches received a certificate in honor of their NIAA 3A achievements, having “a very successful winter season again,” said Principal Keith Walz.
The Lady Spartans basketball team won the NIAA academic championships, with a team GPA of 3.96, the highest of girls and boys teams in all four zones, an achievement considering how frequently the team travels, Walz said.
“It’s pretty amazing the dedication and hard work that they put in to keep up those kind of grades,” Walz told the board. The team also came in second place in the northern region.
For the Spartan grapplers who won their third consecutive state championship this year, “I would say the word dominant is an understatement,” Walz said.
Finishing the season with 16 out of 18 wrestlers placing first through fourth place and taking the state title on the first day of the tournament, Walz credited the team’s coaching staff and support system of families for the season’s accomplishments.
“They are really a family,” Walz said. “It’s a cool experience to see, as a principal, watching these families and kids working together and the bond they have. That’s part of the reason they are so successful and so dedicated to this program.
Board president Teresa Dastrup handed out certificates to members of both teams and was the first board member to shake the hands of the students as they worked their way through the rest of the board of trustees. She congratulated the team for their representation of the school and the school district, and also thanked the coaches for their continued efforts with the student athletes.
‘We know it’s a lot of dedication to get these athletes to where you get them, and we really appreciate your time and efforts as well,” she said.
