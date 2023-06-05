SPRING CREEK – What is next for Spring Creek High School seniors Gage Kelly and Kiely Munson?

Both have their sights set on studying psychology after graduation, and both plan to take their Spartan Spirit with them — but they will travel near and far to reach their goals.

Kelly, who has been named the Class of 2023 valedictorian, is planning to attend the University of Greenwich, London, while Munson – a member of three back-to-back 3A cross country state championship teams – is staying closer to home, attending the College of Idaho on a dual academic-athletic scholarship.

For Munson, who took first place in the 3200 and 1600 meter races and came in second in the 800 meters this season, the decision to attend the College of Idaho was prompted by the institution’s offer to run for their school. Initially, she wasn’t sure about continuing her running career.

“The College of Idaho reached out to me for running, and at first, I wasn’t positive I wanted to run at the collegiate level,” she said.

After visiting the school, meeting the faculty and getting a glimpse of life in Caldwell, she realized it was the right place for her.

“I love the community and how welcoming the professors were,” she said. “I loved their psychology program – it’s really good up there – so I decided it would be the best fit for me.”

Kelly realized about a year ago he wanted to study abroad after taking a summer program from the University of Cambridge, in Cambridge, England.

“It gave me a taste of what their academic field is like. I feel like it was an environment I thrived in and fit in well.”

He decided to attend the University of Greenwich because of “the combination of the rigor and opportunities there.”

Plus, “it has a good program in criminal psychology, which is the field I possibly want to go into.”

Although both are leaving home, they plan to take SCHS with them and continue to represent their school, each taking with them their sense of community they learned as a Spartan.

“I think I learned a lot about community being a Spartan here because anytime something happens in our community we all get together, set aside our differences, help each other out and lift others up,” Munson said.

Kelly agreed. “I think as a Spartan I’ve learned a great sense of pride in my community and I always seek to represent my town well. Everywhere I go, I want to be a good representation.”

The loyalty to SCHS is could be rooted in the first two years of high school. The Covid-19 pandemic put student life on hold toward the end of their freshman year and much of their sophomore year.

After restrictions were lifted, students resumed afterschool activities and sports, which were missed by the students, Kelly recalled.

Students welcomed the opportunity to “get the full experience than what we had to deal with during Covid,” he said. “A part of what we were missing were the clubs, the schoolwide activities that help you bond with your classmates.”

Kelly said he participated in cross country and track and field before “prioritizing” club activities. He is a member of student body government, HOSA, National Honor Society and the Key Club.

“It helped me grow a lot and gave me opportunities to give back to my community,” he said. “I was very excited to have [activities] back and the opportunity [to participate] back.”

Munson said she appreciated high school more through “the little things. Getting to go to basketball and football games and assemblies, and see our friends every day.”

She was active in 4-H until her junior year when she decided to focus on running. Pointing to her team’s accomplishments in track and field, she said “I feel like we’ve helped put Spring Creek on the map through running. I’m grateful we’ve had that opportunity.”

The gratitude for high school life is something Kelly and Munson hope that new high school students will embrace as they did.

“If I were to give advice to anyone coming into high school I would say that little things are big things, and you should participate in all that you can,” Munson said. “Go to all the games you can, support your classmates because it’s what ends up making the difference.”

“I agree with that,” Kelly said. “I think it’s important to always involve yourself in any way you can, whether that’s clubs, sports or just involvement in your class. It will help you grow as a person, and help you make more connections with people, with your peers and in your community.”