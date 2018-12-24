Try 1 month for 99¢
Spartans recognized for sports, band, FFA

Silver Sage FFA member Zachary Glenn accepts a certificate from Thad Ballard, Elko County School District board president, as Kieth Fish, Ira Wines and Mike Smith look on.

 Toni R. Milano

ELKO – Spring Creek High School capped off a busy fall season with champions in sports, academics, band and FFA.

Students, advisers and coaches were presented by Principal Keith Walz to the Elko County School District board of trustees on Dec. 11 to recognize the school’s achievements that included both state and regional championships.

“We have some outstanding students and teams,” Walz said in his introduction to the board.

Sharing the honors were the marching band; the Silver Sage FFA club; the boys soccer team; and the boys’ and girls’ cross country teams.

Some teams were repeat winners. For the fourth year in a row, the marching band won the Class A state championship.

The boys’ soccer team was the 3A academic state champion for the fifth year in a row.

For the sixth year in a row, the cross country teams placed either first or second in the 3A division, with the girls’ team placing first in the state and the boys coming in as runners-up.

The five-member Silver Sage FFA team won their first Western National Rangeland competition in November in Logan, Utah, winning by four points.

Get tips on free stuff and fun ideas delivered weekly to your inbox

Students received certificates from board president Thad Ballard, before shaking hands with the other board members including Jim Cooney, Tammie Cracraft-Dickensen, Teresa Dastrup, Kieth Fish, Stacie Phillips and Ira Wines, along with Assistant Superintendent Mike Smith and Superintendent Todd Pehrson.

“It’s a privilege to recognize these accomplishments,” said Ballard.

Walz echoed the sentiment after the presentation before dozens of Spring Creek family members who gathered in the conference room to support the students.

“I’m proud to be the principal of these young ladies and men … and kudos to the advisers and coaches and the support their parents provide,” he said.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Courts, schools & Spring Creek reporter

Staff writer for the Elko Daily Free Press

Load comments