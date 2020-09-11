Speaking of Science: A look at Covid-19 tests

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Earlier today I went for an asymptomatic test for SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for the Covid-19 pandemic. Even though I don’t have any symptoms, my workplace is offering asymptomatic tests as we try to bring more and more people back into the offices and labs. This is especially important as we are now learning that many people with SARS-CoV-2 do not realize they are infected, even though others they infect may not be so lucky.

For the test, a very thin stick with bristles at the end is inserted up the nose and into the septum, twirled, and then removed. It is a very strange sensation — not painful, but the type that makes you want to sneeze and briefly makes your eyes water. The thin stick is placed into a tube, stored on ice, and then sent off for detection.

As cases in Elko increase, you or someone you know has probably considered getting or been asked to take a Covid-19 test. How do these tests work, how specific are they, and what do they tell you about your current health? Let’s take a look:

Nasal/Throat Swabs: test for active infection