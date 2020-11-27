Speaking of Science: A lot to be thankful for -- a look at how Covid19 vaccines work

With much of the world undergoing a new surge in Covid19 cases, the announcement of not one, but three promising vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the past couple of weeks provides a much-needed ray of hope amid the pandemic. While the predicted effectiveness, side effects, and length of protection provided by the vaccines will likely change in the coming months as more experiments are performed, let’s take a look at the basic scientific principles that make the vaccines possible.
Although the vaccines we’ve heard about in the past few weeks are different, they all operate on the same principle: they train your body’s immune system to recognize a specific virus. While your body already has the capability to recognize specific viruses (called the adaptive immune system), it can take days to weeks to develop once you’re infected, giving the virus plenty of time to infect your cells and produce the symptoms we perceive as being sick. A vaccine acts as a sort of training course: providing your body with a mugshot of the virus so that if you are infected, the adaptive immune system can recognize the intruder and kick into gear, often before you even develop symptoms. This provides your body with the proper training to identify and neutralize the virus before it can make you, or those around you, sick.
One of the big challenges scientists face when designing a new vaccine is what the mugshot — called the antigen — should look like. Just like mugshots used by law enforcement, it needs to contain distinctive features that will help those on the lookout identify the intruder. But unlike the pieces of paper we hang up to identify suspects, the antigen used in a vaccine is more like a 3D model than a simple drawing. This presents a challenge within itself — you don’t want to inject the body with something that looks so similar to the virus that it can infect your cells and make you sick. Clearly, it is a tricky balance.
The scientists behind all three of the new vaccines converged on a similar and very clever solution — one that not only provides a unique and safe antigen for the body to recognize, but that prevents the SARS-CoV-2 virus from even docking onto your cells. It would be as if the mugshots put out by police could not only identify suspects but freeze them in place. The antigen is: the infamous spike protein.
You’ve probably heard a lot about the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in the past half year. It’s been a major target not just for potential vaccines, but for treatments to limit the severity of symptoms in those already sick. There’s a good reason for this: the spike protein is the most distinctive feature on the external protein coat of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, projecting in many copies from the surface almost like a little mountain range (see image). In addition, the spike protein is what binds to the ACE2 receptors in human cells to allow the virus to sneak into your cells, hijack your cellular machinery, and make more copies of itself — causing the damage to the cells we perceive as symptoms. Therefore, if scientists can train the body to recognize and block the spike protein on the SARS-CoV-2 viral coat, it will not only provide a unique mug shot of the intruder, but also prevent the virus from infecting more of your cells in the process.
This is exactly what it seems the vaccine candidates designed by Pfizer, Moderna, and Oxford-AstraZeneca are able to do. All of the vaccines deliver the blueprint for the spike protein into the human body. Once produced, the spike protein antigen triggers a two-pronged attack that primes your body’s immune system for future invasion. The first is the production of T cells — specific components of your adaptive immune system that learn to recognize the new antigen and destroy any cells that are infected with it to prevent the virus from reproducing in them.
The second, and perhaps the more relevant here, is the production of B cells. Often called “memory B cells,” these very special members of the immune system keep a log of the various antigens your body has encountered, and produce special proteins that can tag the antigen to make it easier for T cells to find — similar to painting a bullseye on a target. These special proteins are called antibodies: Y shaped molecules that recognize and bind to one specific antigen like a lock and key.
If the vaccine is good enough to produce the correct immune response, the B cells that recognize the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein will remain in your body, circulating through your blood on constant lookout for anything out of the ordinary. If you are infected with the actual SARS-CoV-2 virus, the B cells quickly churn out the Y shaped antibodies which bind to the spike protein, simultaneously alerting the immune system to the intruder and blocking the virus from docking onto and infecting your cells.
And because the spike protein alone is insufficient to infect your cells without the rest of the virus, the vaccine has no way of making you sick with Covid-19.
A common misconception that I hear a lot about vaccines is that they somehow act as a crutch for the immune system, making your ability to fight off sickness weaker. I hope the information above shows that this is far from the truth. Vaccines do not replace or prop up your natural immune response — they train it to recognize dangerous intruders more quickly than would be possible if you waited to be infected by the actual virus in question.
The production of T and B cells can take days to weeks, whereas viruses can infect and destroy your cells in a matter of hours.
By hanging up those wanted posters — by making sure your body is on alert and knows what to look for — the new SARS-CoV-2 vaccines have the promise of protecting us all from Covid-19.
Hannah Margolis is a postbaccalaureate researcher at the National Institutes of Health with a degree in biochemistry from Dartmouth College. She can be reached at hannah.k.margolis@gmail.com.
