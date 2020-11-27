Speaking of Science: A lot to be thankful for -- a look at how Covid19 vaccines work

With much of the world undergoing a new surge in Covid19 cases, the announcement of not one, but three promising vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the past couple of weeks provides a much-needed ray of hope amid the pandemic. While the predicted effectiveness, side effects, and length of protection provided by the vaccines will likely change in the coming months as more experiments are performed, let’s take a look at the basic scientific principles that make the vaccines possible.

Although the vaccines we’ve heard about in the past few weeks are different, they all operate on the same principle: they train your body’s immune system to recognize a specific virus. While your body already has the capability to recognize specific viruses (called the adaptive immune system), it can take days to weeks to develop once you’re infected, giving the virus plenty of time to infect your cells and produce the symptoms we perceive as being sick. A vaccine acts as a sort of training course: providing your body with a mugshot of the virus so that if you are infected, the adaptive immune system can recognize the intruder and kick into gear, often before you even develop symptoms. This provides your body with the proper training to identify and neutralize the virus before it can make you, or those around you, sick.