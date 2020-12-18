Speaking of Science: About the Covid-19 vaccine

As I write this article, the first Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines have just been given in the United States after the US Food and Drug Administration granted permission in a 17 to 4 vote for inoculations to begin (the four dissenters wanted more data on the 16-17-year-old age group). The same vaccine was approved for use in the UK last week and has been administered to an estimated 138,000 people, mostly the elderly and health care workers, who are at higher risk of infection and complications due to getting sick.
But as the Covid-19 vaccine is hurriedly distributed throughout the globe, misinformation about the vaccine seems to be spreading at an even faster rate. Let’s take a look at the science behind how the new Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine works and some common misconceptions about this vaccine, and vaccines in general.
How it works
Your body contains a number of natural defenses against the multitude of viruses, bacteria, and pathogens surrounding us. While parts of your immune system act as a blanket defense against any invader, like a wall around a bank vault, your body also has the ability to learn from previous infections to equip itself against future attacks, meaning that your body can fight off a second or third infection much faster than the first (see longer explanation here).
You can think of this as the equivalent of a bank hiring trained night guards who know the characteristics of existent criminals. A vaccine is simply a piece of the virus that your body can recognize, but not one that can make you sick like the whole virus could. In this case, it’s the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. On its own, it can’t infect your cells like a virus, but it is as distinctive to your body as a fingerprint is to a forensic scientist. Showing your body the spike protein preps your immune system, so that if you actually come in contact with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, your body can efficiently recognize and destroy it before you even develop symptoms.
Your body can accomplish something similar if you get infected with the actual virus, but it takes days to weeks for your adaptive immune system to kick into gear. This means that if you are first infected by an active virus as opposed to just a vaccine, the virus will have plenty of time to infect many of your cells, making you sick, before adaptive immunity kicks in.
A common statement I hear from people is, “I don’t get sick because I don’t get vaccinated. I let my immune system get stronger.” While an interesting statement, it is completely false. Vaccination is not some sort of crutch that props up the body’s immune system, making the body reliant on it for survival. Vaccination strengthens your immune system. It provides a very literal challenge and training course for your body to work through- priming it for future infection. The idea that vaccines somehow weaken the immune system follows the similar illogical thinking that training for a marathon will decrease your performance in the actual race.
What about possible side effects or the severe allergic reactions in the UK?
Worries about vaccine side effects are nothing new. Many of them can be traced back to a now-debunked paper that appeared in the prestigious medical journal, The Lancet, in 1997 in which British surgeon Andrew Wakefield suggested that the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine was leading to increased autism. After failure to replicate the results, ethical concerns over how the research was conducted, and scrutiny of many design flaws, Andrew Wakefield lost his medical license and The Lancet retracted the paper.
But the skepticism that it started remained. I know many people who have said they don’t want to get the vaccine because they don’t want something foreign being injected into their body. It’s difficult to know how to argue with this logic. I could point out that we ingest many foreign materials and far worse chemicals in junk foods and energy drinks on a daily basis. I could also point out that letting the SARS-CoV-2 virus replicate within your cells will allow something just as “foreign” into your body, with much more destruction resulting.
Ultimately, there is no guarantee that any vaccine will be 100% safe or 100% effective all of the time, for every person. It ultimately comes down to which risk you prefer. The vaccine has been tested for effectiveness in over 43,000 people in a peer reviewed manner (meaning other scientists have scrutinized the study and data to make sure it was done properly and seems correct). So far, two people with a history of severe allergic reaction to medicine have had severe allergic reactions. In both cases, the patients were quickly treated and have now stabilized.
Whether you become sick with SARS-CoV-2 or choose to get vaccinated, the resulting immune response will likely be similar. It is a question of if you want to take your luck with a virus that can cause lasting lung damage, permanent loss of taste and/or smell, and the potential of infecting those you care about, or a vaccine that has been tested in thousands of people by nearly an equal number of qualified scientists with very few side effects, and none that have been fatal (3.8% of participants reported fatigue, and 2% reported headache).
Is the vaccine safe given how quickly it’s been developed and how new it is?
A common worry I’ve seen circulating is that developing a vaccine in barely over nine months means it might not have been tested as vigorously as vaccines we are used to. People have pointed to the fact that we have no vaccine against the common cold despite centuries of annoyance to argue that getting a Covid-19 vaccine so soon seems too good to be true. Something must be wrong with it. This is a completely valid concern, and one that I’ve heard discussed throughout the scientific community since Operation Warp Speed began in May. However, this gut instinct fails to recognize how unprecedented (I know we’re all tired of this word) current times are, and what effect that has had on vaccine development.
The average time to develop a vaccine, including design, development, production, trials, and FDA approval is ten to fifteen years. It costs an average of $500 million. That’s quite a chunk of cash, the majority of which is provided by private businesses. This cost is the main reason vaccines are developed so slowly: the time it takes to produce other vaccines is not because they undergo more rigorous testing than the Covid-19 vaccines, but because the trials were done one at a time with pauses in between to convince the public and government more funds were needed based on preliminary results.
In contrast, there is no shortage of support, funding, and attention for a vaccine against Covid-19. In fact, the drive to develop a vaccine was so high that Operation Warp Speed made the very financially risky decision to fund the entirety of trials needed by vaccine candidates and begin developing them to stockpile before all of the data was in. It could have ended badly, and for many vaccines that were invested in, it probably did. But for the Pfizer vaccine, the risk paid off.
By funneling so much money into the project ($1.95 billion from the US government alone), Pfizer was able to perform multiple trials at the same time (rather than one after another with pauses in between to get funding) and also begin producing quantities of its vaccine in case it worked out. The vaccine has gone through all of the same standards and tests, the same peer review process as any other vaccine.
The truth is that it is not shocking that the Pfizer vaccine was produced so quickly, but rather that funding and public interest in science is so poor that previous vaccines have been developed so slowly, or not at all. If the need was great enough and the public support large enough, I have no doubt a vaccine against the common cold could be developed just as quickly. The unbelievable speed at which the Pfizer vaccine has been made is not an indication that corners were cut. Rather, it is a shocking testimony to how much science can accomplish when given the needed resources and support.
Hannah Margolis is a postbaccalaureate researcher at the National Institutes of Health with a degree in biochemistry from Dartmouth College. She can be reached at hannah.k.margolis@gmail.com.
