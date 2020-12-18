Speaking of Science: About the Covid-19 vaccine

Whether you become sick with SARS-CoV-2 or choose to get vaccinated, the resulting immune response will likely be similar. It is a question of if you want to take your luck with a virus that can cause lasting lung damage, permanent loss of taste and/or smell, and the potential of infecting those you care about, or a vaccine that has been tested in thousands of people by nearly an equal number of qualified scientists with very few side effects, and none that have been fatal (3.8% of participants reported fatigue, and 2% reported headache).

Is the vaccine safe given how quickly it’s been developed and how new it is?

A common worry I’ve seen circulating is that developing a vaccine in barely over nine months means it might not have been tested as vigorously as vaccines we are used to. People have pointed to the fact that we have no vaccine against the common cold despite centuries of annoyance to argue that getting a Covid-19 vaccine so soon seems too good to be true. Something must be wrong with it. This is a completely valid concern, and one that I’ve heard discussed throughout the scientific community since Operation Warp Speed began in May. However, this gut instinct fails to recognize how unprecedented (I know we’re all tired of this word) current times are, and what effect that has had on vaccine development.