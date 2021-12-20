Speaking of Science: Are vaccines responsible for viral variants?

It’s now been over a month since the Omicron variant was first identified by scientists in South Africa. As scientists around the world rush to answer our questions about Omicron, an upwelling of misconceptions and ungrounded theories are spreading throughout social media. In particular, I’m seeing many claims that Covid-19 vaccines are behind the emergence of new, more transmissive viral variants. Here are some things to know about the emergence of viral variants, and where vaccines come into the equation:

1. There isn’t an equivalent of antibiotic resistance for viruses due to the different way vaccines and antibiotics work

The idea that vaccines might influence the evolution of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is logical. It follows the same argument that combatting bacterial infections with antibiotics can produce antibiotic resistant bacteria. However, bacteria and viruses are very different from each other, as is the way we treat them (more on the difference between viruses and bacteria here). Specifically, while antibiotic treatment relies on a single type of toxic drug that can kill bacteria, vaccines themselves are not what destroy a virus. Instead, vaccines work by training the immune system to quickly recognize and destroy a virus in the same way that a wanted poster can help citizens and police spot and detain a criminal before he or she can cause damage through some sort of crime. And just as it is harder for a criminal to evade detection when police and civilians are on the lookout, the fact that our immune system produces a whole army of different soldiers, each equipped with a slightly different way to identify and destroy a virus, means that evading the entire immune system is a difficult thing. Therefore, while it is relatively easy for bacteria to learn to evade a single type of toxic molecule, a virus going up against the entire immune system will have to undergo dramatic changes to hide from an immune system trained to recognize it by a Covid-19 vaccine.

2. The way the Covid-19 vaccines train the immune system to recognize SARS-CoV-2 limits how much the virus can change

Although it is hard for a virus to become fully resistant to a vaccine due to the complexity of the immune response vaccines help train, we have seen that variants can become measurably better at evading the immune system. It is therefore reasonable to wonder if given enough chances for many variants to arise, one will eventually come about that is so different, the immune system cannot recognize it at all. This would be equivalent to our criminal wearing such an impressive disguise, the wanted posters we’ve hung up are no longer helpful.

However, there is an important catch: the Covid-19 vaccines train the immune system to recognize the spike protein on the SARS-CoV-2 viral envelope. This spike is critical for SARS-CoV-2 to function: it is a physical protrusion on the surface of the virus that acts as a key to let the virus into our cells. And like all keys, the shape of the spike protein can’t change much before it can no longer open a lock. This means that to completely evade the immune system, the spike protein key would have to look so different, it would no longer be able to let the SARS-CoV-2 virus into our cells. And if SARS-CoV-2 can’t get into our cells, it can’t make more copies of itself to spread to others or cause damage to our cells that make us feel sick.

3. The timeline of when many variants emerged indicates that vaccines did not play a role in their production

Aside from the arguments outlined above, there is another critical fact that supports the argument that vaccines are not behind viral variants: almost all of the viral variants identified so far first emerged before vaccination began. Alpha was first identified in September of 2020, beta in May of 2020, and delta in October of 2020. Similarly, although Omicron was only first identified at the end of November of 2021, its genetic information suggests that it originated before vaccinations began, in October of 2020. It’s still unclear why it took until now for the variant to then spread, but the most widely supported hypothesis is that it was hiding for many months in an immune compromised patient. In support of this argument, there are other better documented cases of immune-compromised individuals harboring the virus for months, allowing it to accumulate mutations. In fact, this is how the alpha variant seemed to develop.

4. Vaccines still suppress transmission of SARS-CoV-2, which is the only way to prevent the evolution of new variants

Viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, are parasitic. The only way they can reproduce is by infecting our cells and hijacking our cellular machinery to make more copies of themselves (more here). Viral variants emerge when our cellular machinery makes a mistake while copying the virus. Often, these mistakes are lethal, and the variant doesn’t last. However, every once in a while, a variant emerges that has an advantage that allows it to spread until it makes up a significant proportion of the viral population.

The critical takeaway from this understanding of how variants arise is that limiting the replication of SARS-CoV-2 is the only way to keep new variants from popping up. The first way to do this is to stop people from getting Covid-19. The second is to limit how many copies the virus can make of itself when it does manage to infect someone. We have the tool to do both of these things: Covid-19 vaccines.

While the majority of Covid-19 studies we’ve seen recently look at how well vaccines prevent illness or hospitalization (which are easy to measure), we are starting to see published and pre-print studies that look at the transmission of SARS-CoV-2. In other words, these studies are examining how many people become infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus using methods like genetic fingerprints at a crime scene to catch symptomatic as well as asymptomatic cases of Covid-19. While the numbers vary, these studies indicate that vaccines still limit the transmission of SARS-CoV-2. New studies suggest this trend holds for the delta variant as well, but that protection decreases over time.

In addition to limiting viral transmission, vaccination also seems to limit the time a person is infectious. A study that examined viral spread of alpha and delta viral variants found that vaccination reduces the time that vaccinated individuals with Covid-19 (breakthrough cases) still have SARS-CoV-2 virus in their system. Given that SARS-CoV-2 viral load increases exponentially with each infected cell producing up to 100,000 new viral copies, shortening the time of infection greatly reduces the number of new viruses made, and therefore decreases the chance for new variants to emerge.

As winter sets in, we find ourselves in a familiar situation: new variants, increase in travel during the holiday season, and higher chances for viral transmission as we hunker inside against the weather. But we’ve been here before, in far worse circumstances. We now have the tools to slow the spread of new infections and block the emergence of new viral variants.

Hannah Margolis is a NSF GRFP Fellow at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with a degree in biochemistry from Dartmouth College. She can be reached at hannah.k.margolis @gmail.com.

