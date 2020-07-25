Speaking of Science: Asymptomatic carriers: another important reason to wear a mask

What both of these carriers have in common is that while they feel fine, they are capable of passing on the sickness to people around them who might fall more seriously ill. In the case of Covid-19, carriers are spreading the SARS-CoV-2 virus, not only if they happen to cough or sneeze, but simply from breathing, talking, or touching surfaces after touching their face.

How can you be sick with SARS-CoV-2 and not even know it?

Intuitively, it doesn’t make much sense that someone can be infected with a virus without knowing it. Typically, viruses make us feel sick by destroying or damaging certain cells in our body as they use them to make more copies. It therefore stands to reason that if you are healthy, your cells must be OK, and viruses must not be replicating inside of them. Unfortunately, it turns out that viral infection is often not this simple, and scientists have been struggling to understand how asymptomatic carriers tick for decades.

A lot of the research has surrounded Salmonella typhi, the bacterium that causes the nasty gastrointestinal disease typhoid fever. Normally, someone sick with typhoid fever will experience vomiting, high fever, abdominal pain, and sometimes even a spotted rash within a week of exposure. Without treatment, nearly 20% of those infected die.