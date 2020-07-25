Speaking of Science: Asymptomatic carriers: another important reason to wear a mask

Covid-19 cases continue to increase globally, particularly in the US. It’s hard not to compare our situation to other countries that are able to open back up for the rest of the summer and for the coming public-school year and wonder what we are doing wrong.
Among many of the problems, research suggests a big one is still getting people to wear face masks, particularly people who aren’t showing symptoms of Covid-19 infection or “feel fine.” And while it might seem harmless enough to go to a social event without a mask or to take one off temporarily when talking with someone if you are free of coughs and sneezes, months into the pandemic, we are starting to learn more.
A study published just two weeks ago credited nearly 50% of Covid-19 outbreaks to asymptomatic or presymptomatic carriers, referring to this as “silent transmission” of Covid-19. But what exactly is asymptomatic transmission and what does it have to do with wearing a mask?
What is an asymptomatic or presymptomatic carrier?
An asymptomatic carrier is a person that is infected with a virus or bacterium that causes disease but does not have any symptoms typically associated with infection. Although they might feel completely fine, they are still actively expelling the virus or bacterium into their surroundings where it can be picked up by others. Similarly, a presymptomatic carrier is a person that doesn’t have any symptoms of illness yet, but is infected with the disease-causing virus or bacterium and may eventually develop symptoms.
What both of these carriers have in common is that while they feel fine, they are capable of passing on the sickness to people around them who might fall more seriously ill. In the case of Covid-19, carriers are spreading the SARS-CoV-2 virus, not only if they happen to cough or sneeze, but simply from breathing, talking, or touching surfaces after touching their face.
How can you be sick with SARS-CoV-2 and not even know it?
Intuitively, it doesn’t make much sense that someone can be infected with a virus without knowing it. Typically, viruses make us feel sick by destroying or damaging certain cells in our body as they use them to make more copies. It therefore stands to reason that if you are healthy, your cells must be OK, and viruses must not be replicating inside of them. Unfortunately, it turns out that viral infection is often not this simple, and scientists have been struggling to understand how asymptomatic carriers tick for decades.
A lot of the research has surrounded Salmonella typhi, the bacterium that causes the nasty gastrointestinal disease typhoid fever. Normally, someone sick with typhoid fever will experience vomiting, high fever, abdominal pain, and sometimes even a spotted rash within a week of exposure. Without treatment, nearly 20% of those infected die.
This is why scientists were somewhat baffled when repeated investigations suggested that an asymptomatic cook named Mary Mallon seemed to be all that connected multiple families coming down sick with typhoid fever during an outbreak in New York City around 1907. Mary Mallon, commonly referred to now as “Typhoid Mary,” turned out to be the first identified asymptomatic carrier of Salmonella typhi. She was ultimately tracked down and held against her will until she died in 1938, never informed as to how she could be transmitting a sickness while not feeling ill.
Over a century later, we are beginning to understand how someone might be sick with an infectious virus or bacterium and transmitting it to others while showing few if any symptoms. We still have much to learn, but a few years ago scientists determined that S. typhimurium, a bacterium closely related to the one responsible for typhoid fever, is able to infect the very cells in our immune system that are responsible for ingesting and destroying pathogens.
It would be almost as if a robber put on a police uniform and used a cop car to continue making rounds to banks. It turns out S. typhimurium is not only able to hide out inside of our immune cells, it can make them into favorable environments in which to continue to replicate. This is somewhat reminiscent of the way HIV is able to hoodwink the immune system into not destroying it, and in fact, HIV has a long period of asymptomatic transmission.
It therefore seems likely that many viruses and bacteria that can be transmitted asymptomatically are in some way able to hide within or manipulate the cells making up the immune system. Indeed, the SARS-CoV virus, which is very closely related to SARS-CoV-2, is able to infect multiple types of cells that are part of the immune system. It is therefore possible SARS-CoV-2 does the same.
How likely is it I’m an asymptomatic carrier of SARS-CoV-2?
The unfortunate answer is, we aren’t quite sure yet. So far, the data has been somewhat conflicting. Back in April, two independent studies found that nearly half of people infected with and spreading Sars-CoV-2 are asymptomatic or presymptomatic. Another study that traced 455 contacts who were exposed to the same asymptomatic carrier found none of them were infected.
Just this week, a preprint study (not yet peer reviewed) out of China suggested that 81% of people infected with Sars-CoV-2 are asymptomatic. As I write this, the CDC has just published a report suggesting true infection numbers in a given area are on average 10 times higher than recorded infections — many of them likely going undetected because individuals don’t think they are sick enough to get tested.
If this is all frustrating to you, you aren’t alone. There is absolutely no doubt that scientists and policymakers both made mistakes in failing to recognize earlier that Sars-CoV-2 might be significantly spread through asymptomatic carriers. Indeed, the realization that asymptomatic carriers likely play a key role in spreading Sars-CoV-2 is one of the reasons policymakers reversed their earlier claim that masks should only be worn by those who are sick, because, as it turns out, you might not be able to tell if you are infected at all.
The bottom line is that, to the best of our current knowledge, SARS-CoV-2 can be spread by asymptomatic carriers. We have yet to see how common this is, but there is only one sure way to make sure you aren’t silently spreading Covid-19 to someone who may have more serious symptoms or complications: keep your mask on.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.