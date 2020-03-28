Speaking of Science: Bacterial vs viral infection -- Why there is no medication (yet) for Covid-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Therefore, drugs known as antibiotics can target and kill bacteria in our bodies while leaving the cells in our body unharmed. As many of these antibiotics work by shutting down a bacterium’s ability to replicate its DNA or synthesize new proteins, they are ineffective on viruses which do not have their own cellular machinery to be targeted.

The upshot of this is that while we can usually treat bacterial disease by selectively killing the pathogenic bacteria in our body, there is no equally handy way of destroying a virus once it is in the body using a drug directly. Instead, the most common way to treat viral illness is to train your immune system to destroy it through vaccination.

Vaccination is in essence a way of training the body’s immune system to recognize a given pathogen (virus or bacterium) without having to make you sick in the process — compare it to hanging up wanted posters of a known criminal so police can identify the suspect on sight rather than waiting around to see if he commits another crime.