Speaking of Science: Bacterial vs viral infection -- Why there is no medication (yet) for Covid-19

A common question I’ve heard over the past few days is why Covid-19 cannot be treated with an antibiotic or some other type of medication. This question gets at a fundamental concept of disease, which is that there are different types of pathogens — entities that cause disease. They can be living single celled bacteria, complex multicellular organisms (parasites, such as hook worm), or nonliving envelopes of genetic material (viruses). Due to the fundamental differences in these types of pathogens, it is perhaps unsurprising that they often make us sick through different mechanisms and therefore must be treated and prevented separately. Let’s compare and contrast the differences between the two most common types of pathogens encountered in the U.S. and how we treat them: viruses and bacteria.
The fundamental difference between viruses and bacteria is that viruses do not qualify as living while bacteria do. As discussed previously, viruses can be thought of as just some genetic material surrounded by an envelope of protein and lipids. They lack the cellular machinery to copy this genetic material or make new envelopes and therefore must infect our cells and hijack our cellular machinery to replicate.
The side effect of viral self-replication is severe damage or destruction of the invaded cells, which leads to the various manifestations of viral illness.
In contrast, bacteria are living entities and much more complex than viruses.
They are capable of reproduction on their own and usually rely on the host for nutrition only.
In addition, bacteria are one to two orders of magnitude larger than viruses (analogous to comparing something like a corn kernel to an orange) and partially due to this larger size often do not enter or infect individual cells like viruses do. Therefore, unlike viruses, which make us sick by turning our cells into self-replication factories, bacteria most often make us sick as a side effect of various toxins they secrete. These toxins often help the bacteria evade the host immune system, allowing the bacteria to remain in the body, almost akin to if you snuck into a hotel room and managed to stay for free by shutting down all of the security cameras. The fact that viruses hijack cellular replication machinery in the process of making us ill while bacteria do not might seem like a small difference, but it has huge implications in how we treat bacterial vs viral infections.
Specifically, it is difficult to treat viral infections because targeting many of the stages of viral replication would mean targeting the replication machinery of our own cells, which would kill or severely damage our cells. In contrast, bacteria use their own replication machinery to reproduce, and it is evolutionarily distant enough from ours (at least 2.5 billion years) that drugs that shut down bacterial cells are harmless to our cells.
Therefore, drugs known as antibiotics can target and kill bacteria in our bodies while leaving the cells in our body unharmed. As many of these antibiotics work by shutting down a bacterium’s ability to replicate its DNA or synthesize new proteins, they are ineffective on viruses which do not have their own cellular machinery to be targeted.
The upshot of this is that while we can usually treat bacterial disease by selectively killing the pathogenic bacteria in our body, there is no equally handy way of destroying a virus once it is in the body using a drug directly. Instead, the most common way to treat viral illness is to train your immune system to destroy it through vaccination.
Vaccination is in essence a way of training the body’s immune system to recognize a given pathogen (virus or bacterium) without having to make you sick in the process — compare it to hanging up wanted posters of a known criminal so police can identify the suspect on sight rather than waiting around to see if he commits another crime.
Vaccines usually work by introducing an inactive or weakened form of the virus into the body. Your body’s immune system is able to recognize the foreign pathogen, and in response produces molecules called antibodies which selectively bind to the pathogen and mark it for destruction by your white blood cells. The trick of the immune system is that once you produce antibodies against a given pathogen, they stay in your body, circulating throughout the immune system. In the event you are then exposed to the actual virus, your body has the antibodies on hand to recognize it quickly, meaning it is cleared from your body before it has a chance to do too much damage to your cells.
Ultimately what this means is that the way we can treat a disease is determined by what causes it.
Illnesses such as tuberculosis, many types of pneumonia, and things like ear or wound infections are caused by bacteria and can usually be treated by some combination of antibiotics to shut down the bacterial cellular machinery.
In contrast, if you get the flu, common cold, or Covid-19, you have been infected by a virus: a non-living entity against which antibiotics will do absolutely nothing.
The only option is to create a new vaccine which can help your immune system recognize the virus before it makes you too sick, a process which we’ll explore in more detail next week.
Hannah Margolis is an Undergraduate Researcher Ragusa Lab, Dartmouth College She can be reached at Hannah.K.Margolis.20@dartmouth.edu.
