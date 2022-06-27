Speaking of Science: Batty immune systems

Article based on the podcast Batty Immune Systems written and voiced by Keerthana Chetlapalli, Hannah Margolis, and Julia Ramseyer.

In the age of Covid-19, many of us view bats as nothing more than dangerous, flying disease carriers. While it is true that many modern pandemics, including SARS, MERS, Ebola, and now Covid-19 are spread by bats, it turns out that bats rarely get sick from the many different pathogens they carry. Understanding how bats coexist with the same viruses that wreak havoc on human populations might provide key insights into how we can boost our own immune systems and prevent pandemics in the future.

The biology of bats: extreme longevity, avoiding cancer, coping with viral infection

Bats are fascinating animals in their own right. Aside from the fact that they’re the only flying mammals, bats make up nearly one quarter of all mammalian species on the planet (over 1400!), have incredibly low incidents of cancer partially thanks to a cool pump on their cell surface that helps to remove toxic substances that can cause DNA damage, and live four times longer than similarly sized mammals. Longevity is normally correlated with body size, and when we take this into account, bats actually outlive humans (or put another way, if we lived as long as bats when adjusted for body size, we would live 240 years on average).

Not only are bats able to protect themselves from cancer and live an impressively long time, it turns out that they have absolutely fascinating immune systems which allow them to carry pathogens of pandemic potential without actually getting sick. While scientists are only beginning to scratch the surface of how bats stay healthy, it seems that the answer may lie in their innate immune system.

We’ve all learned a lot about the immune system in the past few years thanks to the pandemic, but most of this news has centered on the adaptive immune response. This is the part of the immune system that becomes trained by exposure to something like a virus or by vaccination to help keep you from getting sick in the future. But there is an entire other branch of the immune system, called the innate immune system, which acts as a critical first line of defense against invading pathogens. Although less specific than the adaptive immune response, it is responsible for destroying and clearing out pathogens and our tissue that is damaged and infected by viruses. In the process it causes side effects ranging from elevated temperature and swelling to scarring in acutely infected tissues.

Given the toll the innate immune response takes on the body, it is critical that our bodies only sound the alarm when there really is an invader. It turns out that this is a difficult task because when we zoom in to the molecular level, the cells that make up our own bodies start to look similar to viruses and bacteria because all living things are made up of the same fundamental building blocks (genetic material, fatty cell membranes, and cellular machines called proteins). Targeting any of these components in an unregulated way puts us at risk for friendly fire, with the immune system attacking and destroying cells in our own bodies rather than the invading pathogen.

Our innate immune system has come up with a very clever way to avoid this fate: it places sensors for these fundamental building blocks in places they shouldn’t be in a healthy body. As an example, consider our genetic material: DNA. Because DNA is so precious to the body, providing the blueprint required to make all of the cellular components that allow us to live, it is carefully packaged in a special compartment of the cell called the nucleus which keeps it hidden from the innate immune system. However, when viruses infect our bodies and make us sick, they can damage our cells, causing our DNA to spill out of them into the surrounding tissue. When this happens, special complexes in our body sense the spilled DNA and raise the alarm, initiating the innate immune response.

It turns out that bats can coexist with viral infections in part because they have a weakened response to spilled DNA, meaning that they aren’t as quick to initiate the innate immune response during viral infection. The logic behind this is that the stress of flying for bats is so severe that it actually breaks open cells in the wings, causing DNA to be dumped out into the surrounding tissue every time the bat flies. If bats didn’t have a weakened immune response to spilled DNA, flying would activate the innate immune system constantly, likely causing even more damage to the bat’s body.

While it might seem that decreasing the body’s innate immune response would make us more sick during a viral infection, it actually brings up a key point: many of the severe symptoms during illness are actually caused by the damage our innate immune system inflicts on highly infected tissues. For example, one of the most severe complications that can result from Covid-19, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), is caused by severe lung damage inflicted by the innate immune system. The damage results in inflammation and fluid accumulation in the lungs that can make it difficult, or in severe cases, impossible, to breath. This also explains why getting vaccinated and boosted against Covid-19 can protect against severe illness: it gives your immune system the necessary training to respond quickly and specifically to invasion by SARS-CoV-2 viruses without the type of excessive force that can cause damage to more of your tissue. This is sort of similar to the way well-trained military units can carry out an operation without as much damage to the surrounding area as a larger scale, longer lasting battle.

Don’t blame the bats

It might not come as a surprise that much of the negative hype around bats is exaggerated, and sometimes completely incorrect. While it is true that bats carry many diseases, when adjusted for the enormous number of bat species, new studies suggest that bats harbor a similar number of viruses as other animals, like rats or even birds. In addition, some estimates suggest that the viral ancestor of SARS-CoV-2 began circulating in bats nearly 40 years ago. So rather than asking why bats have caused the Covid-19 pandemic, perhaps it is informative to ask, why did this happen now?

The answer is clear: human actions are placing humans and livestock in close proximity to bats. Actions like deforestation and urban growth destroy bat habitats, not only moving us physically closer to bats, but forcing bats to come to us- adapting to life in attics, barns, and agricultural areas. All of this makes it far too easy for viruses that are mostly harmless to bats to spillover to humans and animals, where they can have pandemic potential. Despite this, fearful accusations described in the media have led to violence against fragile bat populations: multiple communities culled entire bat populations and burned their habitats at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic (list of incidents here). In reality, bats are incredibly important for our own survival. Insect eating bats save North American farmers an estimated $4 to $53 billion each year by reducing damage to crops and limit the prevalence of insects like mosquitoes that cause many human diseases. They are also key pollinators of over 300 plants that we consume regularly (including agave, the source of tequila, which is pollinated almost exclusively by bats).

While we can’t turn back the clock and undo the human mistakes that ignited the Covid-19 pandemic, there are some important steps we can take to prevent a similar pandemic in the future. Organizations such as Bat Conservation International are attempting to prevent further deforestation of bat habitats and stop the sale of bats and other exotic animals at animal markets. Learning to appreciate all the ways we benefit from bats, from their important ecological roles to the fascinating insights they provide into our own immune systems, will be critical if we want to coexist peacefully with bats while preventing future pandemics.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0