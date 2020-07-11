Speaking of Science: Can herd-immunity protect us from Covid-19?

If we plan to reach herd immunity by having individuals become infected and therefore immune to Sars-CoV-2, the answer unfortunately seems to be no. As I write this just after the 4th of July, the US is at around 3 million confirmed cases of Sars-CoV-2 infection according to the World Health Organization. For a country with a population of approximately 330 million people, that puts us just shy of the 1% infection range. The situation doesn’t improve if we look at individual regions within the country. Even Miami-Dade County, currently one of the biggest hot spots in the country, has an infection rate just shy of 2% (estimated 48.9 thousand cases and a population of 2.7 million). The actual number of covid-19 cases is likely many, many times higher than these values given the limited number of tests available and that many people don’t realize they’re sick with covid-19. Even with this taken into account, we are still very far from reaching herd-immunity levels.