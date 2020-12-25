Speaking of Science: COVID-19 vaccine myths, part 2

Last week, the first Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines were given in the United States, and a similar vaccine made by Moderna was authorized for emergency use by the FDA in a 20 to 1 vote. So far, over 600,000 people in the United States have been vaccinated, with millions more doses ready for shipment throughout the country.
Last week, we began to investigate how the Covid-19 vaccine and Operation Warp Speed work, and to debunk some common vaccine myths. This week, we’re going to continue with two more arguments being raised against the Covid-19 vaccines.
Does the Covid-19 vaccine contain fetal cells obtained from abortions?
In mid-November, a Facebook video on the Oxford AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine began circulating which made the false claim that the vaccine contained MRC-5: a cell-line developed in 1966 from a 14-week-old aborted fetus. Since then, numerous photos and posts circulating on social media have echoed the same claim and ethical concern: vaccines containing fetal tissue should not be forcefully administered to those opposed to abortion for religious or personal reasons.
While it is true no one should be forced to take a vaccine if they don’t want it, it is important to know the facts behind vaccine development so that this decision can be an informed one. In this case, it is completely false that the Covid-19 vaccines, or any vaccine for that matter, contain any type of human cells. As discussed previously, vaccines do not contain anything alive. Rather, they contain an antigen -- something like a 3D wanted poster your body can use to learn what part of a virus or other pathogen looks like to prep its immune defenses against future infection.
While vaccines do not contain MRC-5 or any other type of human or animal cells, it is true that pretty much every vaccine developed in the late 20th century (as well as many drugs that treat hemophilia, cystic fibrosis, and even arthritis) are produced using fetal cells. This does not mean, however, that the production of modern medicine or future vaccines requires or supports more abortions. The main cell lines, MRC-5 and HEK-293, were made from two different fetuses after they were aborted in 1966 and 1973 respectively. Although not aborted specifically to be used in science, the fetuses were used after the fact to generate the cell lines that are still used today. Since then, the cells have been grown in laboratories around the world, and no additional abortions are required to generate new cell lines.
Although these vaccines do not support or require additional abortions, many still feel an ethical dilemma. The Vatican put out a statement in 2005, which it has reaffirmed in 2017 during the Ebola outbreak and just a few days ago in response to SARS-CoV-2 vaccines, stating that Catholics can and should in good conscience receive vaccines made using human fetal cell lines from fetuses aborted in the past if there is no other vaccine alternative.
Can the mRNA in the Covid-19 alter my genome?
One of the central principles of modern molecular biology is that every living thing -- you, your pets, the tree outside, and the bacteria living in our guts -- all pass down hereditary information in the form of deoxyribonucleic acid, more commonly known as DNA. For all intents and purposes, DNA is an enormous instruction manual stuffed into each of your cells (about six feet of it into each cell nucleus). When read out by your cells, it provides all of the information required to make you and keep you alive.
Each living thing has slightly different genetic information, giving us our unique physical properties, but the DNA itself and the way it is read out by the cell is shockingly similar for all living things on the planet. In every case, without known exception, your cell produces temporary pamphlets of parts of the blueprint called RNA, which are then used by the cell to make proteins: the molecular machines that carry out all of the functions in and between cells that make up our bodies.
While the universality of producing proteins from DNA through RNA intermediates never ceases to amaze me, the news that the Covid-19 vaccines contain RNA rather than protein has led to some very interesting arguments. Because cells contain a way of turning foreign RNA into DNA that can be inserted into the genome, some people are arguing that the RNA in the Covid-19 vaccines could permanently be inserted into your cells’ DNA.
It’s an interesting argument, and one that is certainly worth considering. While this might come as a surprise, an estimated 50 to 75% of the human genome is old, viral DNA, accumulated and gradually mutated over the millions of years that viruses and other living things have co-existed on earth. The majority of these genes are completely ignored by the cell; because they aren’t necessarily harmful, there’s no point throwing them out, and they therefore contain many mutations and changes from the original viral genetic sequences.
Scientists are beginning to learn that some of these eons-old scars in the genome have actually been coopted by cells for new and useful purposes. In any case, the idea that viral RNA can alter the genome is clearly nothing new -- so should we be concerned the Covid-19 vaccines will do the same?
The answer, it turns out, is most likely no. While the RNA that is injected into your cells by active SARS-CoV-2 viruses might be inserted into your genome, the same is not true for the RNA in the Covid-19 vaccine. The reason for this is two-fold. First, the way in which active viruses get their genetic information into the cell’s nucleus, where your DNA is kept safe, involves a multitude of viral tools (think of a bank robber’s tool kit) which are not present in the Covid-19 vaccines.
In addition, scientists have altered the RNA in the vaccine to contain the same features as the RNA your cells make as a temporary pamphlet when making proteins out of the information contained in DNA. This type of RNA, called mRNA for messenger RNA, has special alterations on its ends that allow the cell to differentiate it from viral or foreign DNA. Because of this, mRNA is not imported to the nucleus where your DNA is stored, making it very unlikely it could be inserted into the genome. In addition, all mRNAs are selectively degraded by cells seconds to minutes after they are made. This means that unlike viral RNA, the mRNA in the Covid-19 vaccines is short-lived in your body and kept far away from the rest of your genetic information.
Scientists have been investigating RNA vaccines for over a decade; there is no evidence the short-lived mRNAs in them are able to get anywhere near your genome.
Hannah Margolis is a postbaccalaureate researcher at the National Institutes of Health with a degree in biochemistry from Dartmouth College. She can be reached at hannah.k.margolis@gmail.com.