Speaking of Science: COVID-19 vaccine myths, part 2

While vaccines do not contain MRC-5 or any other type of human or animal cells, it is true that pretty much every vaccine developed in the late 20th century (as well as many drugs that treat hemophilia, cystic fibrosis, and even arthritis) are produced using fetal cells. This does not mean, however, that the production of modern medicine or future vaccines requires or supports more abortions. The main cell lines, MRC-5 and HEK-293, were made from two different fetuses after they were aborted in 1966 and 1973 respectively. Although not aborted specifically to be used in science, the fetuses were used after the fact to generate the cell lines that are still used today. Since then, the cells have been grown in laboratories around the world, and no additional abortions are required to generate new cell lines.