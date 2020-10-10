Speaking of Science: Hepatitis C Virus – a success story amid the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic

By the 1940s, scientists had already established that Hepatitis A and B can be passed through blood to damage the liver. This is particularly important, because it means that someone with Hepatitis A or B can infect another person by blood to blood transmission if they get injured or donate their blood. But once researchers knew to look out for viruses, they could develop screens that told them if a blood donor was already infected, thus preventing future infections.

Then, in the 1970s, Dr. Harvey J Alter made a disturbing discovery while working at the National Institutes of Health. Many patients who had received blood transfusions came down with hepatitis even though the blood they received was scanned for Hepatitis B and A. Somehow, something was still in the blood and causing disease. The new hepatitis cases caused by the unknown pathogen were dubbed “non-A, non-B” hepatitis.

As was the case in the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, the fact that an unknown pathogen was being transmitted from people to people was a serious concern. Perhaps in a testament to how far science has come, it took over a decade for researchers to identify Hepatitis C as the mystery pathogen behind the new hepatitis cases.