Speaking of Science: Hepatitis C Virus – a success story amid the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic

As I remarked last time, I am growing tired of thinking about SARS-CoV-2. Failures to control the pandemic using mask mandates and social distancing requirements have left many of us left wondering how we will ever get out of the pandemic. The good news is we, as scientists, have successfully characterized dangerous pathogens before, and come up with new treatments for infection and vaccinations to avoid infection to begin with.
One such success story is being celebrated this week: the Nobel Prize in Medicine was awarded to Dr. Harvey Alter, Dr. Michael Houghton, and Dr. Charles Rice for their work identifying Hepatitis C virus as the primary cause of chronic hepatitis, which causes cirrhosis and liver cancer. This initial work has led directly to new blood tests for the virus as well as medications to help those infected.
Let’s take a look at how the discovery of Hepatitis C was made, and how it compares to current research aimed at treating and preventing infection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
As we’ve discussed before, all viruses have similarities. They are not alive, just packets of genetic material (DNA or RNA) wrapped in a protein and fatty coat, sort of like a message in a bottle. The message inside dictates how more copies of the virus can be made and what the virus should look like. While the SARS-CoV-2 virus travels through our airways and has proteins on its surface that allow it to bind to receptors in the lungs, Hepatitis viruses (A, B, and C) travel through the blood and are able to infect the liver. And somewhat like SARS-CoV-2, many people infected with Hepatitis A and B are initially asymptomatic.
By the 1940s, scientists had already established that Hepatitis A and B can be passed through blood to damage the liver. This is particularly important, because it means that someone with Hepatitis A or B can infect another person by blood to blood transmission if they get injured or donate their blood. But once researchers knew to look out for viruses, they could develop screens that told them if a blood donor was already infected, thus preventing future infections.
Then, in the 1970s, Dr. Harvey J Alter made a disturbing discovery while working at the National Institutes of Health. Many patients who had received blood transfusions came down with hepatitis even though the blood they received was scanned for Hepatitis B and A. Somehow, something was still in the blood and causing disease. The new hepatitis cases caused by the unknown pathogen were dubbed “non-A, non-B” hepatitis.
As was the case in the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, the fact that an unknown pathogen was being transmitted from people to people was a serious concern. Perhaps in a testament to how far science has come, it took over a decade for researchers to identify Hepatitis C as the mystery pathogen behind the new hepatitis cases.
Dr. Michael Houghton did the work to identify the genetic sequence of the virus -- in other words, he figured out what the nucleic acid message inside the Hepatitis C protein coat was. This is important as every type of virus has a unique genetic sequence. By figuring out what the sequence was, researchers were able to say for certain that the mystery pathogen was a virus very closely related to Hepatitis A and B. Equipped with the genetic sequence, Dr. Charles M Rice analyzed it and identified the region he thought might be needed for the virus to make more copies of itself, proving that Hepatitis C was a self-replicating virus capable of infection.
One of the reasons Hepatitis C proved so difficult to study was it wasn’t easily replicated in the lab. Instead, scientists, including Dr. Houghton, for the first time characterized a virus using a molecular biology approach, identifying the nucleotide sequence rather than relying on tissue cultures or serum. Scientists used similar methods to first identify the SARS-CoV-2 virus, but in a matter of hours. Science has come a long way.
Since the discovery of Hepatitis C in the late 1990s, we’ve learned much about this virus and therefore how to treat and even prevent infection. Within two years of identifying the virus, new screening tests for blood banks were already in place and the first antiviral treatments were approved. Today, chronic Hepatitis C infection can be completely cured in 90% of patients with a single pill taken over the course of several months. Such measures have greatly decreased the morbidity caused by the disease despite the fact that there is still no vaccine for Hepatitis C (there is a vaccine for all other forms of hepatitis). In addition, antiviral therapies can greatly reduce the harm the virus can do once in the body.
The story of Hepatitis C is particularly important in the present moment. For one, it demonstrates just how far the world has come in identifying and treating viruses. A process which once took longer than a decade can now be accomplished by scientists within days. For another, it demonstrates the importance of scientific literacy in viral prevention.
While there is no vaccine that can protect you from Hepatitis C, avoiding contact with the bodily fluids of others, including through needles, is a completely effective preventative. In a similar manner, avoiding the airborne pathogen SARS-CoV-2 will protect you from infection even in the absence of a vaccine. As improved screenings and treatments continue to reach developing countries (the biggest hot spots for continued infection), victory over the Hepatitis C virus is within sight.
Hannah Margolis is a postbaccalaureate researcher at the National Institutes of Health with a degree in biochemistry from Dartmouth College. She can be reached at hannah.k.margolis@gmail.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!