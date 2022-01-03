Speaking of Science: How do Covid-19 treatments (including the new Covid pills) work?

Right before the holidays, the FDA issued emergency use authorization for two new treatments for Covid-19 disease: Paxlovid (produced by Pfizer) and Molnupiravir (produced by Merck). Both are oral medications to prevent hospitalization or severe sickness for patients already diagnosed with Covid-19.

The green light to use these medications comes at a critical time. Covid-19 cases are at record highs, fueled by the incredibly infectious Omicron variant. And while hospitalization rates aren’t as bad -- pointing to emerging evidence that the Omicron variant causes less severe disease -- they are still on the rise. Given that unvaccinated individuals make up the majority of hospitalizations in many states (examples here and here), two new treatments which greatly reduce the risk of hospitalization for unvaccinated individuals (by 88% for Pfizer’s Paxlovid and around 30% for Merck’s Molnupiravir) provide more options for saving lives and slowing the transmission of Covid-19. These two medications also join Remdesivir (approved in May 2020, although with mixed results for effectiveness), monoclonal antibody treatments, and of course Covid-19 vaccines as potential ways to reduce the severity of Covid-19 illness.

Let’s take a look at how these different treatments work by interfering with different steps of the SARS-CoV-2 replication cycle.

Blocking viral entry into cells: Monoclonal antibody treatments and Covid-19 vaccines

Viruses are parasitic: they are only able to reproduce by infecting our cells and hijacking our cellular machinery to replicate themselves. When we get Covid-19 or any other virus-caused disease, we feel sick because viruses cause damage to our cells when they turn them into little viral-replication facilities. Other symptoms, like fever, chills, and aches are then caused by the resulting immune response as our body attempts to get rid of the viruses. Therefore, one of the best ways to stop a viral illness is to prevent viruses from getting inside of our cells in the first place.

This is, in part, how monoclonal antibody treatments work.

Antibodies are Y shaped proteins produced by your immune system that are incredibly good at binding to whatever initiated the immune response. When they bind to something like a virus, they act as a beacon, summoning other components of the immune system to come and destroy the virus they are bound to. If you are infected by SARS-CoV-2, your body will eventually make antibodies that recognize difference features on the viral surface, but the process takes a while (at least a week). Viruses reproduce much more quickly, meaning that by the time your body has made the antibodies necessary to help fight off the SARS-CoV-2 viruses, the viruses had plenty of time to replicate in your cells, causing damage as they go.

Monoclonal antibody treatments work by injecting you with one type of antibody (hence monoclonal). The antibody recognizes the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. This is great because the SARS-CoV-2 virus gets into your cells by using its spike protein as a key: when the spike binds to a receptor on the surface of your cells, it tricks the cell into pulling the virus inside. Therefore, monoclonal antibody treatments not only summon your immune system to come and destroy the virus, the antibody physically blocks the spike protein key from binding to your cell receptor, meaning that the virus can no longer get into your cells!

Vaccines take the idea of monoclonal antibody treatments one step further. Rather than waiting for you to become sick enough to need antibody treatments, vaccines train the body to make antibodies that specifically bind the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. That means that you can block viruses from getting into your cells and initiate an immune response to destroy the viruses very quickly. This gives your body an enormous head start against the virus, sometimes defeating the infection before you even develop symptoms or know you are sick.

Blocking production of viral machinery: Paxlovid (Pfizer)

Once a virus gets into your cells, it starts making more copies of itself. While viruses use many of your cellular machines (called proteins) for this process, they also come prepared: the genetic information inside of the virus contains instructions to make some viral proteins needed for replication. In viruses, this genetic information is made up of RNA (we humans have DNA instead).

Viruses are small: they can’t hold much RNA. As a result, SARS-Cov-2 only contains one piece of RNA (compare this to the 46 unique pieces of DNA, called chromosomes, humans have). This long stretch of RNA produces the viral proteins needed for replication, but to save room, they’re all connected to each other. Imagine printing multiple pictures on a single piece of paper; you’ll need fewer sheets of paper, which saves resources, but you’ll need to cut out the individual pictures before they’re useful.

The viral proteins aren’t functional until they are cut apart by a viral protease: a machine that acts like scissors to selectively cut the connected protein machinery into individual functional units. The Paxlovid drug inhibits this protease and therefore treats Covid-19 by cutting off viral replication: without protease, the virus cannot activate the protein machinery it needs to replicate. Therefore, Paxlovid is a type of drug called a protease inhibitor. Many other viral diseases, including HIV and hepatitis C, are also treated with protease inhibitors.

Interfering with viral replication: Molnupiravir (Merck) and Remdesivir

Once viruses inside of your cells cut apart (and therefore activate) the proteins they need, they can start making more copies of themselves. Just like you inherit genetic information from your parents, each newly formed virus contains a copy of its RNA instruction manual. The virus therefore needs to make copies of its RNA to make more viruses.

To do this, viruses use a protein called polymerase, which basically acts as a copy machine to replicate the viral RNA. Remdesivir, a Covid-19 drug from May 2020, works by inhibiting this polymerase so the SARS-CoV-2 viruses already in the body cannot make more copies of themselves. Molnupiravir also interferes with viral RNA replication, but in a different way. When molnupiravir is metabolized in your cells, it becomes a small molecule that the viral polymerase can accidentally add into the RNA during replication. This leads to accumulating errors in the genetic information of the virus, eventually disrupting the function of many viral proteins, and therefore shutting off viral replication.

Final thoughts

Hannah Margolis is a NSF GRFP Fellow at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with a degree in biochemistry from Dartmouth College. She can be reached at hannah.k.margolis @gmail.com.

