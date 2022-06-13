Speaking of Science: How do we know Covid-19 is not the same as the common flu?

In a weird twist of events, large parts of the world are seeing the biggest spike in cases of the flu since 2020. The fact that flu cases are on the rise as Covid-19 cases stay relatively low is interesting, and I’ve seen some people point to this suspicious timeline and the fact that Covid-19 and the flu share many symptoms (fever, headache, fatigue, cough) to ask whether Covid-19 cases have just been mislabeled cases of the flu this whole time.

While this is a completely valid hypothesis, we do know beyond reasonable doubt that Covid-19 and the common flu are not the same (and that the spike in flu cases is more likely due to a big increase in social gatherings and travel without masks or restrictions compared to the past few years). But how can we be so sure that Covid-19 is not mislabeled flu? The answer comes down to determining that Covid-19 and the common flu are caused by two very different viruses.

Making the causal

link- Koch’s postulates and the Bradford

Hill CriteriaThe issue of determining exactly what causes a specific disease is not new. Human history is gorged with terrifying accounts of diseases, including smallpox, cholera, and plague, which could quite literally wipe out entire communities in a matter of days. Attempts to stop the massacre were largely limited by the knowledge of the time — throughout the early 1800s, the mostly common explanation for sickness was bad-smelling air (called miasma theory). As a direct result, treatments and preventative measures against diseases that were actually transmitted via microorganisms in human waste (such as cholera) or in dead bodies (such as plague) focused on masking bad odors rather than improving sanitation or the disposal of corpses.

However, there were skeptics of miasma theory. The germ theory of disease, i.e., the modern idea that pathogens such as bacteria and viruses cause illness, started to replace miasma theory by the end of the 1800s. Although there were many individuals (some of whom we probably don’t even know) who helped us finally understand that pathogens cause disease, arguably one of the most important was Robert Koch.

Although Koch was trained as a doctor, he began researching microorganisms such as bacteria when his wife gave him a microscope for his birthday. Microorganisms had been discovered over 200 years earlier thanks to the invention of the microscope, but studying them was still hard because it was nearly impossible to isolate them: if you put specific bacteria in nutrient-rich liquid, other species would quickly contaminate it, fighting for the food.

In 1872, Koch became interested in an agricultural problem: cattle in the town where he worked as a physician were dying abruptly in some pastures, but not in others. When Koch realized that blood from a sick or dead animal could cause a healthy animal to become sick, he looked at the blood in his microscope and discovered strange, rod-shaped organisms that we now called Bacillus anthracis, the bacteria that makes anthrax toxin. By using techniques he had developed to grow bacteria in his lab, Koch became the first person to determine that a microorganism taken from a sick individual and grown in the lab could be injected into a healthy animal to cause the same sickness.

Based on this finding, Koch created Koch’s postulates: a set of four criteria to prove that a pathogen caused a specific disease. He argued that the pathogen should only be found in infected individuals (never healthy individuals) and that the pathogen should be isolated from a sick individual, grown in the lab, and then reinjected into a healthy individual to cause the same sickness. Equipped with these postulates, Koch went on to determine the specific species of bacteria that caused anthrax, cholera, and tuberculosis, opening the way for better treatments and prevention strategies than simply wearing herbs around one’s neck to fend off bad smells.

Although Koch’s postulates played a pivotal role in our modern understanding that individual pathogens cause different diseases, they aren’t perfect. One of the biggest problems is that not everyone who gets infected with a pathogen becomes sick: people infected with the pathogens that cause diseases such as AIDS, typhoid, herpes, and as we now know, Covid-19, can sometimes be asymptomatic for months or even years. In other words, these individuals can be teeming with a specific infectious agent, but appear perfectly healthy, directly violating Koch’s rule that a potential pathogen should never be found in a healthy individual.

To overcome this issue, Bradford Hill came up with nine new principles in 1965, called the Bradford Hill criteria, to help establish the cause of disease. Importantly, these criteria aren’t rigid rules like Koch’s postulates. They recognize that the world is complex and full of blurred boundaries — microorganisms don’t know or care that we want to categorize them as pathogenic or not based on just four human-made rules. Instead, Hill’s criteria rely on burden of proof such that we don’t need to satisfy all nine principles if there is overwhelming evidence for some. Some of the nine include:

1. Consistency: the same pathogen should be found by different scientists in many patients.

2. Dose: greater exposure to the pathogen should increase the chance of becoming sick and/or the severity of sickness.

3. Analogy: we can be surer a potential pathogen causes a disease if it is related to a known pathogen that causes similar symptoms.

4. Temporality: the disease should only develop after exposure to the pathogen. This might seem obvious, but given how many pathogens we encounter on a regular basis, tracking when the suspected pathogen spikes in the population can help tease apart the culprit from background levels of other illnesses with similar symptoms (more below).

Applying Koch’s postulates and the Bradford Hill Criteria

to Covid-19So how did scientists prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Covid-19 is caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus and not some other familiar pathogen such as the Influenza virus? Much like Koch looked at blood from infected animals in the microscope to find anthrax-causing bacteria, researchers looked at coughed up sputum from patients in a special type of microscope (which uses electrons rather than light to see really tiny things) to find the virus that we now know is SARS-CoV-2. Also mirroring Koch, researchers showed that animals infected with the isolated pathogen became sick with similar symptoms as the human patients from which virus was isolated.

Of course, none of this proves that the virus causing this new illness was unique — maybe it was just a particularly aggressive strain of influenza virus. Using modern techniques not available during Koch’s time that are equivalent to forensics analysis at a crime scene, scientists extracted genetic material from the viruses isolated from Covid-19 patients. This revealed that the mystery pathogen wasn’t influenza virus, or even something closely related to it. In fact, the new virus was more similar to SARS — a virus that also causes respiratory symptoms. More reports of a virus with the same genetic fingerprint started to pour in, and scientists also began to find an association between viral load and chance of infection (a review on that here).

There is another really interesting bit of evidence that Covid-19 is caused by SARS-CoV-2: health officials can predict spikes in Covid-19 cases throughout the world based on the amount of SARS-CoV-2 genetic material in sewage. This is because that SARS-CoV-2 infects our GI tract (as well as our lungs), meaning that infected individuals, even if they are asymptomatic, shed SARS-CoV-2 virus into their stool. The fact that viral levels in sewage spike a few days before an increase in symptomatic Covid-19 cases fulfils the Hill criteria of temporality. This evidence, taken together with the initial isolation and genetic sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 virus from infected individuals at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, provides a beautiful example of how historic scientific methods can be mixed with modern technological advances to continue pushing our understanding of the molecular basis of infectious disease.

