Speaking of Science: How does a vaccine protect you from the flu? A look at the immune system

Fortunately, your body has the adaptive immune system, which after the proper training, can recognize specific antigens and speed up the initial response when they encounter a virus or bacterium they’ve seen before. It is made up of two types of cells, called B and T cells. After you’ve been infected by a virus — say it is a certain strain of the influenza A virus that causes the flu — your body produces B and T cells that remember what the influenza A virus looks like and have specific tools to destroy it. If the same virus gets into your body a second time — maybe even a year later, your B and T cells can quickly identify and destroy the virus before it causes enough damage to your cells for you to even know you were infected. It would be as if the earlier police force started keeping detailed logs and received training on recognizing bank robbers to stop the robbers on their way to the banks before any damage was done.

While your adaptive immune system is very efficient at getting rid of specific pathogens, it takes time to develop — sometimes a week or two. Viruses and bacteria replicate much more quickly than your body can produce B and T cells, or even engulf and destroy pathogens with macrophages. Whether your body destroys the virus before it harms enough of your cells to cause the symptoms we associate with the flu ultimately comes down to an arms race, with the immune system on one side, and the pathogen on the other.