Speaking of Science: How does a vaccine protect you from the flu? A look at the immune system

Terms such as “immune response” have been flying around a lot lately. Not only is it flu vaccination season, we’re still wading our way through the Covid-19 pandemic, berated by news about new treatments and trials. It seems that everywhere I turn, I’m seeing information (and even more misinformation) about how the body’s immune system works, and what vaccines have to do with immunity against things like the flu or Covid-19. Let’s take a look.
While as humans, we like to think of ourselves as a pretty big deal, we are by no means the most abundant or successful things on the planet. Although we cannot see them with our naked eye, we share the world with a number of things usually collectively referred to as “germs:” bacteria and viruses. There are a lot of them. All of the bacteria on earth combined weigh about 1,166 times more than all of the humans, and there are more viruses on our planet than the estimated number of stars in the entire universe.
While many of the bacteria are not harmful and many of these viruses are uninterested in humans (many in fact like to infect bacteria), it is fair to say that the human body is under constant attack by pathogens. Fortunately, your body contains a number of defenses against bacteria and viruses, most commonly divided into the “innate” and “adaptive” immune system.
You are probably most familiar with components of innate immunity, although many of us take them for granted every day. They include your skin, which prevents viruses and bacteria from getting to your more vulnerable internal tissues, your tears, which include proteins that can destroy most viruses and bacteria, and your saliva and snot which act to expel foreign materials you have inhaled.
If a virus, bacteria, or something else your body collectively recognizes as foreign (called an antigen — similar to the basis of antagonist) makes it into your body, other parts of the innate immune system rapidly respond. Small signaling molecules act like sirens to send out the alarm and speed up recruitment of other components. They locally increase the temperature and blood flow to the area (perceived by us as swelling and reddening).
Other cells in your body called macrophages (literally “large eaters”), arrive at the scene and begin ingulfing and destroying the foreign material and any tissue that has been damaged. Others recognize cells that have been infected and destroy them. Your body has in essence sent in a team of emergency responders and policemen to capture the invaders and search the surrounding area. In their efforts, they cause side effects including elevated temperature, local swelling, redness, and soreness.
While the innate system is quick, it is not very specific. It is unable to really recognize what has invaded the body or learn how to prevent a similar invasion in the future. Imagine if the same set of criminals robbed the same bank over and over, but the police were never able to keep any record that it happened or what the robbers looked like to prevent it in the future. It would be more efficient to be able to warn others against future attacks than just keep responding when they happen.
Fortunately, your body has the adaptive immune system, which after the proper training, can recognize specific antigens and speed up the initial response when they encounter a virus or bacterium they’ve seen before. It is made up of two types of cells, called B and T cells. After you’ve been infected by a virus — say it is a certain strain of the influenza A virus that causes the flu — your body produces B and T cells that remember what the influenza A virus looks like and have specific tools to destroy it. If the same virus gets into your body a second time — maybe even a year later, your B and T cells can quickly identify and destroy the virus before it causes enough damage to your cells for you to even know you were infected. It would be as if the earlier police force started keeping detailed logs and received training on recognizing bank robbers to stop the robbers on their way to the banks before any damage was done.
While your adaptive immune system is very efficient at getting rid of specific pathogens, it takes time to develop — sometimes a week or two. Viruses and bacteria replicate much more quickly than your body can produce B and T cells, or even engulf and destroy pathogens with macrophages. Whether your body destroys the virus before it harms enough of your cells to cause the symptoms we associate with the flu ultimately comes down to an arms race, with the immune system on one side, and the pathogen on the other.
Time is of the essence. If you’ve never been infected with this pathogen before, your immune system will initially lose. In other words, you’ll get sick and experience all the symptoms of infection. As your adaptive immune system is trained for the new scenario and kicks into gear, you’ll recover. But wouldn’t it be better to train your immune system to recognize a virus without you having to get sick? This is where vaccines come in.
Vaccines act as a sort of training course for your body’s immune system — a wanted poster that allows your B and T cells to recognize and destroy a pathogen without you having to become sick with it the first time to build your immunity.
In the case of the flu, the vaccine contains either a compromised version of the influenza virus (one which cannot replicate well at the temperatures in the human body), or just pieces of the virus that serve as a sort or mug shot for the true pathogen. Although they cannot give you the flu, your body recognizes these parts of the virus and begin making the proper B and T cells. This means that if you are actually infected with Influenza A, your immune system can quickly recognize and get rid of it before you develop symptoms, even if it is the first time you’ve been infected with the active virus.
In essence, the vaccine is the combat course that prepares your body in the future fight against becoming sick. As we face an unusually stressful flu season — this time with the Covid-19 pandemic overlayed, it’s more important than ever to understand how vaccines can prepare you for what is ahead.
Have questions about vaccines or heard something you aren’t quite sure is true? Shoot me an email — I’m going to cover FAQs next time.
Hannah Margolis is a postbaccalaureate researcher at the National Institutes of Health with a degree in biochemistry from Dartmouth College. She can be reached at hannah.k.margolis@gmail.com.
Hannah Margolis is a postbaccalaureate researcher at the National Institutes of Health with a degree in biochemistry from Dartmouth College. She can be reached at hannah.k.margolis@gmail.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!