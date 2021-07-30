Speaking of Science: How does a virus become more infectious?

Just like we can make the occasional error when typing a copy of something onto a computer, cells also make occasional errors when copying their own DNA to pass on to the next generation. In addition, mutagens such as UV light from the sun or harmful chemicals in our surrounds can also change the letters in our DNA. These changes, called mutations, aren’t necessary bad. These slight variations are what allow living things to change over time. Without them, our offspring would be exactly the same as us, and unable to potentially benefit in a changing environment thanks to slightly different traits. There would be no diversity to drive “survival of the fittest” because we would all be equally fit.

Mutations are so important for generating helpful mutations, that many viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, purposefully copy out their genetic material extra sloppily. This means that each time the virus replicates its genetic material to make more viruses, it will have more mutations than the average virus, and therefore a higher chance of having a mutation that is beneficial. Each time someone is infected by SARS-CoV-2, the viruses that replicate in their cells and spread when they cough and sneeze have changes in their genetic material that impact their ability to infect other people.