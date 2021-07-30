Speaking of Science: How does a virus become more infectious?

Early in the Covid-19 pandemic, we went from battling one virus (SARS-CoV-2; the virus that causes Covid-19) to battling many viral variants of SARS-CoV-2. There are currently around ten variants in the United States that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) considers significant enough to keep an eye on, including “delta,” the variant currently making headlines. What makes all these variants important is that they’re more infectious than the vanilla SARS-CoV-2 that kicked off the pandemic. For instance, the delta variant spreads more easily than the other SARS-CoV-2 variants, reproduces around 1000x faster inside the respiratory tract, and is at least twice as likely to make someone sick. Given this increased transmission, it isn’t entirely surprising that the delta variant currently makes up around 80% of new Covid-19 cases in the US.
The fact that the SARS-CoV-2 variants that are most common are also more infectious makes sense: viruses, like all life on earth, are subject to natural selection. As each generation of viruses comes about, those that happen to be more infectious will successfully create more copies of themselves and thus start to take over the population. Any variants that become poorer at infecting or replicating will be easily outcompeted before we know about them.
But how exactly does a virus mutate or change to become more infectious?
Mutations are changes in genetic material (DNA)When we talk about a virus mutating or offspring having different traits than their parents, we are talking about changes in genetic material from one generation to the next. For most life on earth, this genetic material is made up of something called DNA (stands for deoxyribonucleic acid- a fancy name describing its chemical structure). DNA is an incredibly long string of similar subunits, called bases, which work similarly to how individual letters make up a book. Every lifeform we know on earth, from the trees outside to the bacteria all around us, use DNA to keep the instructions for how to make their offspring. In other words, DNA is a blueprint to make a new living thing. And each type of living thing has a slightly different set of DNA letters, leading to the differences between those trees and bacteria.
Just like we can make the occasional error when typing a copy of something onto a computer, cells also make occasional errors when copying their own DNA to pass on to the next generation. In addition, mutagens such as UV light from the sun or harmful chemicals in our surrounds can also change the letters in our DNA. These changes, called mutations, aren’t necessary bad. These slight variations are what allow living things to change over time. Without them, our offspring would be exactly the same as us, and unable to potentially benefit in a changing environment thanks to slightly different traits. There would be no diversity to drive “survival of the fittest” because we would all be equally fit.
Mutations are so important for generating helpful mutations, that many viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, purposefully copy out their genetic material extra sloppily. This means that each time the virus replicates its genetic material to make more viruses, it will have more mutations than the average virus, and therefore a higher chance of having a mutation that is beneficial. Each time someone is infected by SARS-CoV-2, the viruses that replicate in their cells and spread when they cough and sneeze have changes in their genetic material that impact their ability to infect other people.
Changes in genetic material lead to changes in proteinsWe said before that DNA is an enormous instruction manual, but what does it provide instructions for? In all living things found on earth so far, these genetic instructions tell our cells how to make proteins. You’re probably familiar with proteins that are in food or protein shakes. These proteins, as well as the ones in our bodies, are sort of all-purpose materials in the cell. Some act as machines, such as the proteins that help turn the food you eat into energy to keep you healthy. Others act as structural support, building literal roadways throughout your cells for materials to move, or forming scaffolding to help cells hold their shape, move, or adhere to each other to make our tissues. Eating proteins is therefore incredibly important for our cells to survive and replicate to create new tissue, including muscle. When we eat proteins, our body breaks them down into individual subunits, which our cells then use to build our own proteins, sort of like how Lego creations can be broken down to individual pieces and made into something entirely new.
For viruses, proteins provide the structural coat that keeps their genetic material safe. They also make up the infamous “spikes” and other surface features of the viral coat that help it infect our cells. This means that when viruses replicate inside our bodies and spread, they will look slightly different on the outside compared to the initial viruses that infected you. Changes in genetic material from mutations lead to changes in the viral protein coat.
Changes in protein structure lead to changes in functionGiven that proteins are the all-purpose tools of the cell, changing how they look will change how they do their job. It is the exact same concept as the objects around us: the way they look directly determines their function. Just as hammers and saws are used for their specific purposes because they are the proper shape to do the job, proteins have the proper shape to carry out certain cellular functions. And just like the features of some saws make them more efficient than others, variations in protein shape can make some better at carrying out cellular functions.
When proteins on the surface of a virus change, it can have a huge impact on how well the virus can infect our cells and make us sick. What is amazing is that very small changes can have enormous consequences. In the case of the delta SARS-CoV-2 variant, genetic mutations lead to just 8 changes in just one viral protein. For context, the SARS-CoV-2 virus contains at least 26 different proteins, made up of approximately 10,000 individual subunits. These eight changes occur on the spike protein of the viral coat, which acts like a key to dock onto cells in our lungs and slip inside to reproduce (for more on how viruses use our cells to duplicate, look here). The mutations in the delta variant all effect this viral key, improving its ability to dock onto our cells and replicate more effectively once inside.
ImplicationsThe fact that all life on our planet encodes its cellular machinery (proteins) in genetic material means that mutations from one generation to another can change the physical properties of a virus, or even an entire organism by changing how those proteins are made. In the case of viruses, those that obtain protein changes that make them more successful at infecting other humans to reproduce arise as more infectious variants. While we can’t stop viruses from becoming more infectious through replication, we can stop viruses from replicating all together, cutting off the method through which they evolve. Every time a person is infected with SARS-CoV-2, it gives the virus a chance to mutate and become more dangerous. The only way to stop the variants is to stop infections.
Hannah Margolis is a NSF GRFP Fellow at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with a degree in biochemistry from Dartmouth College. She can be reached at hannah.k.margolis@gmail.com.