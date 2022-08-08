Speaking of Science: How polio vaccines, but not Covid-19 vaccines, can make others sick

A couple of weeks ago, an unvaccinated individual in the United States was officially diagnosed with polio.

This is a big deal for multiple reasons, the first being that polio is simply a horrific (and in the US, entirely preventable) disease. Like Covid-19 and monkeypox, it is caused by a virus: a tiny, parasitic package of genetic material incapable of reproducing without infecting our cells to hijack our protein machinery. However, while SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes Covid-19) and monkeypox virus infect epithelial cells lining the organs such as the lungs, gastrointestinal tract, and genitalia, poliovirus can infect the motor neurons in our central nervous system. When this happens (around 1 in 200 cases), the infected individual is left paralyzed. There is no cure. This recently infected individual is one of those unlucky few, and will likely require assistance (leg braces, crutches, or a wheelchair) to get around for the rest of their life.

The fact that a young adult is now paralyzed by a disease that is entirely vaccine preventable is tragic and frustrating almost beyond words, and something I want to talk about more in my next article. But this week, I want to focus on something else: how this individual seems to have contracted polio.

A case of vaccine derived poliovirus (VDPV)

To find out, scientists and health professionals sequenced the genetic material in the viruses they isolated from the paralyzed patient. This is very similar to the way forensic scientists identify suspects by analyzing genetic material left behind at the crime scene: both viruses and humans have genetic material that is unique to them, like a molecular fingerprint. In this case, the fingerprint that scientists found matched a strain of the poliovirus that comes from a vaccine available in countries outside of the US. In other words, this individual was infected by virus shed from an individual recently vaccinated against polio. Such a case is called vaccine derived poliovirus (VDPV).

Covid-19 vaccines (subunit) vs polio vaccines (live-attenuated and inactivated)

The fact that a poliovirus vaccine can cause paralytic polio in nearby people is undeniably scary. It also parallels the common misconception that the Covid-19 vaccine causes vaccinated individuals to shed SARS-CoV-2 virus, potentially causing illness in themselves or innocent bystanders. However, I can say with 100% certainty that, although vaccine-derived polio is real, we will never see a case of vaccine-derived Covid-19. How can I be so sure? The answer has to do with the fact that the poliovirus and Covid-19 vaccines work in very different ways.

You may recall from previous articles that vaccines protect us by training our immune systems to quickly recognize and destroy a specific virus before it can damage our tissues to the point that we feel sick. This is very similar to the way troops can more efficiently and effectively take down an enemy if they are trained at bootcamp. And just like there are different ways of training troops in a bootcamp, there are different ways of training the immune system with a vaccine, all with advantages and disadvantages.

You can imagine that one of the safest ways to train troops would be with something like a practice dummy or target: it can’t fight back at all, but you can learn how to recognize the enemy and practice attacking it. The vaccine equivalent of a practice dummy is a subunit vaccine: you inject the body with something that looks like the virus but is entirely incapable of giving you the disease it protects against because it is only one part of the virus. The Covid-19 vaccine is an example of a subunit vaccine: it includes instructions to make a single protein on the SARS-CoV-2 virus’ surface. Your body can then assemble and train troops that recognize and patrol for this protein, which will only be found in your body again if you are infected with the actual SARS-CoV-2 virus (or get a booster shot). The advantage of subunit vaccines is that there is no possible way for you to become infected with or shed fully assembled virus because you are only injected with a single component of the virus. By analogy, imagine trying to build a car out of nothing but a pile of sideview mirrors.

While subunit vaccines are really safe, they have obvious disadvantages. Your body only learns to recognize part of the virus, and if that part changes (as is happening with Covid-19 variants), your immune system won’t be as well trained to fight back. One option is to just change up the training regimen: tweak the Covid-19 vaccine to provide instructions for the slightly different spike proteins used by viral variants. Or, we could provide a more realistic practice dummy for our immune system to train against. In our bootcamp analogy, we’d provide actual soldiers to challenge our troops. But because this is clearly more dangerous, we weaken the enemy soldiers before the battle starts.

There are two types of vaccine that train our immune system very similarly to the way weakened enemies train our troops: inactivated and live-attenuated vaccines. While both train your immune system against a more realistic opponent, they differ in a very important way: inactivated vaccines contain a virus that is irreversibly damaged to the point that it is essentially harmless while live-attenuated vaccines contain a virus that is severely crippled, but still capable of replicating. This means that in very rare cases, the virus in a live-attenuated vaccine can revert back to a more dangerous, infectious state if it gains the proper mutations while replicating. The virus can then be shed into the environment, where, if it survives, it can infect a vulnerable individual. This is exactly how the most recent case of vaccine-derived polio occurred in the US.

If we have the ability to prevent polio using both inactivated and live-attenuated vaccines, you might reasonably wonder why we’d use the option still capable of making someone sick. The answer, unfortunately, is money. While the US no longer offers the live-attenuated vaccine because of its potential to cause illness, it is still used in many parts of the world because it is cheaper and easier to administer. It costs only about 15 cents a dose and can be given as a liquid squirted into the mouth (meaning you don’t need health care providers or sterile equipment to administer it). Given that the risk of paralysis from the vaccine is 10,000x lower than paralysis from the virus, the oral live-attenuated vaccine still does more good than harm. But of course, in a world so well connected by travel, unvaccinated individuals in wealthy countries aren’t immune (literally) from vaccine-derived infection when other nations still must rely on live-attenuated vaccines.