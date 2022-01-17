Speaking of Science: Is immunity from viral infection different than immunity from vaccination?

A large chunk of the news this week has centered on Novak Djokovic’s attempts to remain in Melbourne for the Australian Open. At the core of the controversy is a debate over what constitutes sufficient immunity against Covid-19 infection: Djokovic is not vaccinated against Covid-19 but has been infected within the past six months, which in theory should give him immunity against future illness.

The argument that previous infection with Covid-19 should be considered a substitute for proof of vaccination is a heated one these days as Biden’s vaccine mandate is challenged in numerous courts. I’ve received comments from a number of people arguing that previous Covid-19 infection provides superior immunity to vaccination, and therefore that vaccine mandates are more politically motivated than based in scientific fact. So, what do we know about how levels and duration of immunity from vaccination vs viral infection compare? There are a few important things to know:

The data on whether viral infection or vaccination provides better immunity is incredibly conflicted.

If you’ve seen arguments that vaccination provides superior immunity to viral infection or vice versa, both are likely based on credible scientific information. In the past six months, numerous studies comparing chance of infection, severe illness, and hospitalization for vaccinated and previously infected individuals have resulted in impressively conflicting results. For example, a US study across nine states from January to September 2021 found previously infected individuals were 5.5 x more likely to be hospitalized with a new case of Covid-19 than fully vaccinated individuals, but an Israeli study from August 2021 found that fully vaccinated individuals were 13 x more likely to be reinfected than individuals who were previously infected in early 2021. However, both of these studies have their flaws. The Israeli study fails to account for survivorship bias: individuals who died from their initial Covid-19 infection obviously cannot become reinfected, which makes the reinfection numbers for the previously infected group look better. And the US study cannot make any conclusions on the actual likelihood of infection, only of serious disease.

Although both studies took place when the delta variant made up the majority of Covid-19 cases, the way viral vs vaccine-acquired immunities will hold up to new variants is also fiercely debated. The Covid-19 vaccines work by challenging your immune system with the spike protein on the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This is great because it means vaccines cannot give you Covid-19 like an actual SARS-CoV-2 virus can, but it also means that vaccines can’t train your body to recognize the rest of the viral surface. Given that viral variants have altered spike proteins, it logically follows that the immune systems of vaccinated individuals should have a harder time detecting viral variants than previous infected individuals. While this is backed up by the observation that individuals who get a Covid-19 vaccine after being sick with Covid-19 have so called “super immunity” against viral variants, another study found that the antibodies of vaccinated individuals actually have broader recognition of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein than previously infected individuals. In addition, while vaccination seems to offer a standard level of immunity, natural infection appears to be more of a mixed bag: up to 1/3 of individuals who recover from Covid-19 infection don’t demonstrate signs of immunity against additional infections.

It is incredibly clear that repeatedly training the immune system via vaccination or infection is the main thing that will boost your immunity.

While the strength and duration of immune response against Covid-19 for previously infected vs vaccinated individuals is still under intense debate, it is clear that repeated training of the immune system against SARS-CoV-2 is the best way to get a strong immune response against future infection. This inherently makes sense: just like a marathon runner will perform poorly in future races if he or she takes a year off, the immune system gets weaker at fighting off SARS-CoV-2 over time if not re-trained. The same is true for your immune system’s ability to fight off other diseases, which is why many common childhood vaccines, including measles-mumps-rubella (MMR), tetanus-diptheria-pertussis (Tdap), hepatitis, and pneumonia require regular boosters throughout your life.

We’ve known for months that repeated challenges to the immune system provide superior protection against Covid-19 (think back to “super immunity” from Covid-19 infection followed by vaccination), and more evidence supporting this claim keeps rolling in. A study out last week from Japan found that adjusting the time between challenges to the immune system boosts protection even against the new Omicron variant, and a new preprint reports that booster doses of the Moderna mRNA vaccine boost antibody levels and improve the ability of the immune system to neutralize Omicron. In addition, a smaller study suggests boosters might lead to immunity levels even greater than those seen for super immune individuals with Covid-19 infection followed by vaccination.

The way you choose to become immune to Covid-19 has important moral consequences.

Although there is still debate over whether vaccination or viral infection give different protection against future Covid-19 illness, comparing the relative risks is more complicated and equally important for not only your health, but the health of those around you. For one, becoming immune via viral infection puts you at risk of serious complications from Covid-19, including long Covid, which affects over half of infected individuals and lasts at least 6 months post infection. Long-covid complications include lung scarring (5%), reduced lung capacity (10%), heart inflammation (1%), and severe fatigue (58%). In contrast, risk of heart inflammation from vaccination is less than 0.0014% and vaccines do not remain in the body long enough to cause long term side effects.

Aside from the personal risks of becoming immune via Covid-19 infection, choosing to become infected also risks those around you (vaccines do still reduce viral transmission, even for variants). Even individuals as young as in their 40s are 10x more likely to die from Covid-19 than adults in their 20s, and the risk continues to increase drastically with age. Especially given that every person infected with the highly infectious omicron variant will get an average of 3 to 5 more people sick, it is completely reasonable that governments (including in Australia) worry that granting exemptions might encourage people to become purposefully infected to avoid vaccination. This issue is exacerbated by the fact that we’ve seen immunity does wear off eventually, and the best way to boost immunity is repeated challenges to the immune system. This would mean individuals choosing to become immune via viral infection would have to do so repeatedly, each time risking not only their own health, but the health of those around them. And of course, each infection gives new, more dangerous and infectious variants the opportunity to emerge (more here.)

The idea that “we are all exposed by now-it’s all over” is clearly highly inaccurate. Gaining immunity is not a one and done deal. And the way in which we each choose to become immune impacts us all.

Hannah Margolis is a NSF GRFP Fellow at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with a degree in biochemistry from Dartmouth College. She can be reached at hannah.k.margolis @gmail.com.

