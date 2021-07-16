Speaking of Science: Looking at the numbers: how to perform your own risk analysis

As we saw above, gathering the numbers still leaves us with questions. For example, nearly all the cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome are in older men, while younger women dominate the cases of blood clots. Comparatively, the risk of serious illness or death from Covid-19 varies greatly with age and confounding health complications, as you can see by playing with the different variables at COVID-NET .

So, to make our risk assessment accurate for ourselves, we need to try out some different scenarios on the numbers we gathered. For example, as a young woman without any additional risk factors for Covid-19 complications, I can see that my chance of serious complication from Covid-19 is 2-6% whereas my chance of getting a blood clot from the J and J vaccine is 0.0003%. We’ll skip Guillain-Barré syndrome as this has only been reported in older men. These numbers will change depending on whose risk we access. For example, if I look at the risk that an adult older male with diabetes has for Covid-19 complications vs Guillain-Barré syndrome, I get a 6-30% chance of hospitalization from Covid-19 (depending on the rate of current infection) versus a 0.0008% chance of Guillain-Barré syndrome.