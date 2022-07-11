Speaking of Science: Massive microbes- when categories fail

A rule-breaking bacterium

Two weeks ago, scientists announced the discovery of the largest bacterium ever found. The new species, fittingly named T. magnifica, is roughly the size and shape of a human eyelash and can be seen by the naked eye- i.e., without needing a microscope or magnifying glass.

This discovery is remarkable because T. magnifica violates pretty much ever textbook definition of bacteria. In high school sciences courses, we’re taught that all living things on earth are made of cells and divided into two categories: prokaryotes such as bacteria and eukaryotes such as ourselves. Eukaryotic cells, which include single-celled organisms like baker’s yeast and the cells that make up our own bodies, are large and have many smaller compartments inside called organelles. These organelles include the nucleus and mitochondria and serve a similar function as rooms in a large house: they organize and separate different activities to allow them to proceed safely and without interfering with each other. For example, just like you wouldn’t store important documents or your computer next to food and drinks in the kitchen, our cells want to keep our DNA safe in the nucleus, away from the chemical reactions in the mitochondria that produce energy.

In contrast to the well-organized eukaryotic cells, most high school courses describe prokaryotic cells such as bacteria as messy sacks: small, single-roomed apartments containing a hodgepodge of genetic material and other cellular components. They’re around 100 to 1000 times smaller than our own eukaryotic cells (depending on the cell type) and lack organelles, instead storing their DNA in the same large pool as all of their other cellular components.

T. magnifica goes against pretty much every part of this rather insulting definition of bacteria. First off, and as mentioned earlier, it is huge: around 5000x larger than a stereotypical bacterium and even larger than the cells that make up our own bodies. Put into context, the human equivalent of T. mangifica would be the size of Mount Everest.

Besides being impressively large, T. magnifica is complex. Unlike most prokaryotes that contain only one copy of their important genetic information, it has 36,000 copies (as a point of comparison, we have two copies). And this enormous amount of genetic material is organized into compartments that look suspiciously like organelles. Additional organelle-like structures, which the authors call pepins (a reference to the many small seeds, called pips in fruits like kiwi) seem to separate out important energy-producing processes from the rest of the cell.

Although T. magnifica is an outlier in the world of bacteria, it also lacks many hallmarks of eukaryotic cells. For example, eukaryotic cells can be so large thanks to an internal transport system that allows nutrients to efficiently get into all parts of the cell and for waste to get out. This is sort of similar to the way the population of a large city needs roads connecting it to supplies like food, water, and waste-disposal. T. magnifica doesn’t have transport systems. Instead, the bacteria survives because all of the important chemical reactions are pushed up against the edge of the cell by a giant, empty balloon that takes up 75% of its volume. I would try to come up with an analogy for this, but I think we can all just agree it’s very, very weird.

Other massive microbes

T. mangifica isn’t the first unusually large bacteria to be discovered, although it is approximately 50x larger than the previous record holder, a related bacterium named T. namibiensis. To date, there are at least four evolutionarily independent groups of giant bacteria, many of which are larger than the cells in our own bodies.

There are also giant viruses. Most viruses that we encounter in day-to-day life, including influenza virus, rhinovirus (causes the common cold), and SARS-CoV-2 (causes Covid-19) are actually smaller than the wavelength of light, meaning that no light microscope can detect them. We have to visualize them by shooting electrons or x-rays at them (which have much smaller wavelengths). Giant viruses such as pithovirus are around 150x larger than SARS-CoV-2, so big, that they are as large or larger than bacteria and can be seen in the light microscope. Dozens of species have been described to date, and they primarily infect amoeba. Much like the case for T. magnifica, their discovery was a big deal because it violated pretty much all of our previous definitions for viruses. In fact, the initial way that scientists first figured out that disease-causing viruses were distinct from bacteria was that viruses could pass through incredibly small filters that blocked bacteria. To this day, scientists often look for new species of virus using filtration methods like this, even though they would filter out any viruses of similar size to the pithovirus in the process.

Arbitrary categories

It’s important to note that the discovery of T. magnifica or pithovirus doesn’t mean that we have a fundamental misunderstanding of microbes, it simply points to the fact that the way we lump species into labeled categories such as “bacteria” or “virus” is entirely artificial. Nature doesn’t care that a species of weird, bipedal apes decided in the last few seconds of 3.8 billion years of evolutionary history that all living things should end up clearly segregable into the categories of prokaryote, eukaryote, and virus. Rather, our desire to bin living things based on a subset of seemingly arbitrary categories such as size or so-called “complexity” comes from a combination of our need to understand the intricacy of a very complex world and our persistent, often unintentional desire to make humans, including our cells, appear separate and special compared to other living things. It’s the same combination of desires that led us to believe the now-disproven notions that humans are the only animals to use tools and have a learnable culture or even that our planet is the center of the universe. Indeed, part of what makes discoveries such as T. magnifica so important is that it challenges our current understanding of the world, as well as our place in it. It serves as an important reminder that getting hung up on artificial categories often creates more problems than it solves, something that is especially dangerous when we apply these categories to our fellow humans, discriminating or even prosecuting entire groups of people based on invented categories with no basis in reality.