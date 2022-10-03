Speaking of Science: Names carry power, even if they’re not scientifically accurate

When I was preparing to write about monkeypox virus a few months ago, my stepdad, Gary (the usual author of these Speaking of Science articles) sent me a text saying that I should write about how calling the virus monkeypox “hurts the monkey’s feelings.”

This was a reference to a slightly public row we had at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic when Gary edited my article to change “Covid-19 virus” to “the China virus” before submitting it to this newspaper … which was subsequently published. While I’ll probably never figure out if this was him thinking that the joke was funny (despite the anti-Asian sentiment and full-out acts of violence occurring at the start of the pandemic, which were especially personal to me as I am Asian) or if he was honestly “just trying to help,” his joking text message about monkeys actually brought up a really good point.

The name monkeypox is entirely incorrect: despite the fact that monkeypox was first found in captive monkeys, we have no evidence that monkeys in the wild actually harbor or transmit the virus among themselves or humans. In reality, small mammals, including squirrels, gophers, and even pet guinea pigs are the animals that are implicated in transmitting monkeypox to humans to spark previous outbreaks. And while it might seem like a silly or over-sensitive thing to make such a big deal out of situations where diseases or outbreaks are named after animals, specific people, or locations, there are very real reasons we should be mindful of the way we refer to diseases and the infectious agents that cause them.

Reason 1: Accidental (or purposeful) prejudice and retaliation

This one is very familiar to all of us, as I mentioned above. When we name, or just casually refer to, a disease based on a place or group of people, prejudice and retaliation immediately follow. Unfortunately, there is a rich history of naming infectious agents and diseases after people, places, and animals. Historically, this probably wasn’t for malicious reasons. The first thing we usually know about a new disease is where it was discovered, names are more memorable than scientific jargon, and if our goal is to protect others from getting sick, having a name that directly conveys what area or animal to stay away from is great -- at least in theory. But in reality, the place where we first hear about or find a disease is not necessarily its origin. A great two-in-one example is the H1N1 strain of influenza, which is commonly known as “the Spanish flu” of 1918 and as “swine flu.” The disease did not originate in Spain, and it is rarely transmitted from pigs to humans.

The first name is an artifact of war: as one of few neutral countries during World War I, Spain did not censor news of the worrying new illness like other countries (France, Germany, the UK, and the US) that wanted to seem combat-ready. This led to the illusion that the 1918 pandemic originated in and/or was most severe in Spain. The second name comes from the fact that H1N1 is incredibly prevalent in pigs. However, the disease spreads between people -- it is very, very rarely spread from pig to human, and it’s still up for debate whether the disease originated in pigs before infecting humans or vice versa.

Not only are both of these names for H1N1 factually incorrect, they had real consequences. In 2009, the Egyptian government slaughtered over 300,000 pigs, mostly belonging to a minority group of Christians, despite the fact that there were no reported cases of the illness in the country nor evidence that pigs were infecting people. During the same outbreak, a rise in anti-Latino sentiment was traced to the alternate nickname for swine flu: “Mexican flu.”

And of course, these are not isolated events. A striking example is Syphilis, a sexually transmitted disease caused by bacteria. Due to its stigmatizing nature, countries throughout history liked to name it after their nearby enemies. Therefore, the same illness was called “the French disease” in England, Germany, and Italy while simultaneously being called “the Neapolitan disease” in France. In India alone, the Hindus and Muslims named it after each other. More recently, immigrants from many regions of Africa were turned away from jobs, schools, and businesses during the 2014 Ebola outbreak and the WHO finally announced that Covid variants should be named alphabetically rather than after the region where they were first discovered to prevent similar backlash.

Reason 2: When scientifically inaccurate, they prevent proper precautions and diagnosis

We saw above that many diseases named after places or animals have little, if anything, to do with that location or organism. Aside from causing discrimination and retaliation, these scientifically incorrect names actually impede both preventative measures and medical care. A good example is “Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever,” an illness you can get if a tick infected with a bacteria called Rickettsia rickettsii bites you. As you might be gathering from the pattern, this disease wasn’t named because it is only found in the Rocky Mountains -- it was just first identified there back in the 1800s. Since then, our knowledge and surveillance have expanded, and we now know Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever is found not just throughout the United States, but throughout the world, including Asia, Africa, Central and South America, and even northern parts of Europe.

Despite pushes to call the disease Spotted Fever Rickettsiosis (a more useful description of the telltale rash to look for), the name Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever has stuck, causing very real consequences. The disease has a rather high fatality rate (around 0.5% in the US in clinical studies) which increases dramatically to 25% with the length of time it takes a doctor to make the correct diagnosis and give the proper antibiotics (only some are effective). Many physicians historically and to this day will fail to properly diagnose and treat a patient in places outside of the Rocky Mountain region simply because they don’t think the disease is prevalent in that area. In fact, delayed diagnosis is one of the most cited explanations for the high fatality rate of this completely treatable and very clinically obvious disease (it causes a very characteristic rash that should make it easily diagnosable).

Reason 3: Attempts to “other” a disease ultimately hurt all of us

One could argue that choosing a name to avoid retaliation or to make it scientifically accurate is nothing more than political correctness. Clearly it isn’t always effective -- the neutral name Covid-19 did not prevent anti-Asian sentiment. But rather than suggesting we should just give in and call diseases whatever we want, I’d argue this points to a much deeper and more concerning problem: we are obsessed with marginalizing people in any way possible to make an illness or crisis someone else’s responsibility. Whenever possible, we do it by name, ignoring situations like Ebola, MERS, or Zika, making it seem as if they are the sole responsibility of the area that shares its name -- at least, until they start to impact industrialized nations. Then we switch to blame mode.

When names don’t do the trick, we come up with nicknames like “Wuhan virus” or find other ways to make it seem like a disease is only dangerous to a small group of people. Think about how quickly we went from ignoring monkeypox -- a disease that kills thousands of people in central and western Africa, to panicking as it reached the US, and quickly settling into a rhythm of associating it primarily in men who have sex with men.

We saw the exact same thing in the early days of the AIDS pandemic, when we finally realized that calling the illness GRID (gay-related immune deficiency) was not only leading to retaliation and prejudice, it was preventing heterosexual people from understanding they were equally at risk of illness if they didn’t follow safe sex practices. Names carry power, even if they are scientifically inaccurate. And in a globalized world, using them to point fingers won’t stop the spread of a disease.