The medicinal powers of aspirin, digitalis, paclitaxel, and the anti-malarial artemisinin all come from plants. Now a new discovery has been made of a plant extract that may help people with Alzheimer’s disease – one of the leading causes of death in the United States.
A publication by the Salk Institute of La Jolla, California, details the identification of a potent neuroprotective and anti-inflammatory chemical found in a common native California shrub. Their findings appear in the February 2019 issue of the journal Redox Biology and show the fact (as we have covered many times), that many treatments are there for the taking if we can only learn how to unmask the deep secrets of nature. With this thought, let’s consider the medicines listed above and review their history to properly set the stage for the Salk announcement.
Everyone has heard of aspirin. As a non-prescription pain-reliever there is none better. It is readily available, inexpensive and has been around for a long time. The first compounding of a salicylate, the active ingredient in aspirin, is credited to Edward Stone of Oxford who isolated this ingredient from willow bark in 1763. His notebook recorded the findings that: “the bark is a powerful astringent and very efficacious in curing agues and intermitting disorders.” He obviously didn’t know that many Native American groups, particularly the Blackfoot, made various teas of willow bark in an effort to reduce stomach and muscle pains before hunting expeditions.
The next on the list is the heart stimulant digitalis that comes from the leaves of the foxglove plant. It was first described by William Withering in 1785, as an antiarrhythmic agent to control the heart rate. Digitalis is used extensively today, especially for people who suffer from atrial fibrillation.
In 1964, American researchers Monroe Wall and Mansukh discovered the lifesaving natural compound paclitaxel in a Pacific yew tree and their work proved pivotal to cancer therapy. By isolating the most cytotoxic material from the bark, meaning a compound that quickly killed living cells, their work eventually led to the creation of the cancer drug Taxol, which has enormously expanded treatment options for patients with breast and ovarian cancers.
The road, however, to a fully working product that could be placed on the market was a long steep climb. It wasn’t until fifteen years later when Dr. Susan Horwitz at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine discovered exactly how paclitaxel works. She found the compound is an agent that blocks cancer cell growth by stopping cell division. Even more interesting was that paclitaxel worked to prevent cell division through a completely different mechanism compared with other drugs available at the time. This was a singular discovery because clinicians were struggling to treat cancer patients back then who were developing drug resistance to existing treatments.
The drug artemisinin is used to treat malaria. It was discovered in 1972 by Tu Youyou, a Chinese scientist who isolated it from the plant Artemisia annua. In her extensive research she discovered that this herb, often called sweet wormwood, was used for thousands of years in traditional Chinese medicine to treat fever. Sometimes researching ancient or long-established medicine practices can lead to new and exciting discoveries. Youyou was awarded half of the 2015 Nobel Prize in Medicine for her work.
The breakthrough at Salk came about because researchers there applied a screening technique used in drug research to a commercial library of 400 plant extracts with known pharmacological properties. They found that native tribes in the state had long used the California shrub called Yerba santa for its medicinal properties. By brewing its leaves this “holy plant” was suppose to cure a list of ailments such as fevers, headaches and respiratory problems. Sometimes, the researchers found, an ancient practice of mashing it into a poultice for wounds and rheumatism was used.
In their analysis the lab identified a molecule called sterubin as Yerba santa’s most active component. The Salk team tested sterubin for its impact on energy depletion in mouse nerve cells and found that it had potent anti-inflammatory impact on brain cells. It was also an effective iron remover — potentially beneficial because iron can contribute to nerve cell damage in aging and neurodegenerative diseases.
Senior Staff Scientist Pamela Maher, a member of Salk’s Cellular Neurobiology Laboratory said “This is a compound that was known (for a long time) but ignored.” Look for drugs containing sterubin making an appearance if this program is successful.
