Speaking of Science: On theories of SARS-CoV-2 origins

Ever since Covid-19 became a global pandemic in early 2020, there have been questions about its origin. Two of the most popular dueling theories are that the SARS-CoV-2 virus originated in animals (most likely bats) before spilling over into the human population and that the virus, or a very close relative, was engineered in a lab and got out (either accidentally or on purpose).

Both theories have been highly polarizing for an obvious reason: the Covid-19 pandemic has changed our world and daily lives in unthinkable ways. Many people want justice- to find out who, if anyone, is responsible and hold them accountable. Others simply want to understand how the pandemic started so we can prevent something similar from happening again. In either case, placing the blame of a pandemic that is the leading cause of death in multiple countries isn’t something to be done trivially.

Unfortunately, as we enter the third year of the Covid-19 pandemic, we still don’t know the origin of SARS-CoV-2. And in the absence of concrete evidence, speculative theories are bubbling to the surface. So, what exactly are the arguments for the lab leak and animal reservoir theory, and to what extent do we have evidence for either? Let’s take a look at what we know, and more importantly, what we still have yet to understand:

The Wuhan Institute of Virology does conduct research with coronaviruses from bat populations

A pretty common fact that proponents of the lab leak theory point to is that the epicenter of the initial Covid-19 outbreak in late 2019 occurred in the same city as the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), which has been studying coronaviruses for years. Lab leaks have caused illness in the past- for example, the 2004 lab leak of SARS from the Chinese Institute of Virology which ultimately infected 8 people. However, the line of thought from virology lab in Wuhan to source of outbreak could be misplaced causality: Wuhan is a great place for a lab studying coronaviruses because there are so many of them circulating in animal reservoirs (mostly bats) nearby. This makes it equally likely that the number of coronaviruses circulating naturally near a city of 11 million people is to blame for the start of the pandemic.

Another thing to clarify is what research goes on at WIV. I’ve seen a lot of photos on social media of supposed Department of Defense documents claiming that SARS-CoV-2 was engineered with US government support at Wuhan Institute of Virology. It is true that the NIH supported a research grant under the US nonprofit EcoHealth Alliance, which in turn helped the Wuhan Institute of Virology study how coronaviruses evolve naturally and become infectious to humans. It is also true that this research involved replacing the spike protein from a well-characterized coronavirus found in bats in 2013 with spikes from newly found bat coronaviruses. However, the goal of this research was not to make new coronaviruses, but rather to test if already circulating coronaviruses could bind human ACE2 receptors. In other words, this was research to try and identify already existing possible viral threats to prevent a pandemic, not to cause one.

Of course, it is still possible that a lab trying to identify new, dangerous coronaviruses found one, worked with it, and in the process, some people got infected and the pandemic started. Proponents of this theory point to work WIV performed extracting samples from bats in a mine between 2012 and 2015 after some of the miners came down with an unknown respiratory illness. However, these miners tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies last year (although perhaps their antibody count was just too low over 5 years after exposure) and so far, none of the coronaviruses WIV extracted from these bats are similar enough to SARS-CoV-2 to be the original source. While this is consistent with how difficult it would be to keep a viable coronavirus strain for years before the pandemic started, it doesn’t rule out the possibility that we just haven’t found the sample yet.

SARS-CoV-2’s furin cleavage site and other molecular features don’t prove a manmade origin

Even if we can’t find the original engineered SARS-CoV-2 sample in the hypothetical lab of origin, can we use molecular features of the virus to determine if it was manmade, for example, in the WIV experiments discussed above? Most of the speculation here is centered on the furin-cleavage site: a section of the SARS-CoV-2 genome that makes it easier for the virus to enter cells but is not present in closely related coronaviruses. A number of well-distinguished scientists have weighed in on both sides of this argument. Last summer, California Institute of Technology virologist David Baltimore pointed to a unique sequence in the furin cleavage site that is uncommon in viruses but common in humans as potential evidence that the site was manmade. However, other scientists have pointed out that numerous coronaviruses known to be of natural origin and not necessarily closely related to each other have the same site, suggesting that because it is so advantageous to viruses, it evolved independently multiple times throughout the coronavirus family (a concept called convergent evolution). In addition, an international collection of virologists and immunologists who examined the SARS-CoV-2 genome at the start of the pandemic didn’t find signs that it came from a coronavirus backbone like the one used at WIV to study new spike proteins or that it had any other artificial artifacts that point to manmade origins.

We haven’t found the animal population responsible for SARS-CoV-2.

Although there isn’t more than circumstantial evidence that SARS-CoV-2 is manmade or came from a lab leak, the same is true for evidence that SARS-CoV-2 emerged on its own from an animal population, possibly reaching Wuhan after infecting farm animals sold in the market. Scientists point out that many past infectious disease outbreaks were caused by spillover from an animal population, including HIV, swine flu, SARS, and MERS. However, the fact that previous emerging infectious diseases have been naturally caused doesn’t guarantee that the same is true of Covid-19. What we do know is that while scientists continue to find novel coronaviruses circulating and recombining within bat populations throughout southeast Asia (not just China), the most similar coronavirus found in a bat to date is still only about 97% identical to SARS-CoV-2. Numerous initiatives are continuing to test a wide variety of animals for coronaviruses and SARS-CoV-2 transmission but the argument that we’ll eventually find the animal population responsible for the Covid-19 pandemic is pretty similar to the claim that we haven’t found the frozen sample that will support the lab-leak hypothesis.

Conclusions: We still don’t know the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic, and we likely have a while to wait before we do (it took 14 years for the 2003 SARS epidemic). In the absence of more concrete proof, proponents of both natural origins and lab leak theories are guilty of relying on circumstantial evidence and dismissing alternative explanations too quickly. It’s critical to point out that these speculations aren’t just an inconclusive time-suck, they’re dangerous. They shift our focus from working together to control the pandemic to mindlessly pointing fingers over the smallest bits of evidence. Just the fact that SARS-CoV-2 was first identified in China was enough to trigger anti-Asian sentiments and harassments throughout the world. With so much at stake, the burden of proof for claiming how the Covid-19 pandemic started must be very high. The evidence available so far is not enough.

Hannah Margolis is a NSF GRFP Fellow at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with a degree in biochemistry from Dartmouth College. She can be reached at hannah.k.margolis @gmail.com.