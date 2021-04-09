Speaking of Science: PCR and COVID-19 testing

Not only are we able to carry out PCR in a test tube, but we can also use protein machines from any organism to replicate viral RNA. All life on earth (and viruses) share a common ancestor dating to around 4 billion years ago, and as a result, every single living thing on our planet, without known exception, stores its hereditary information in the form of DNA or RNA. This genetic information encodes the proteins required to carry out a cell’s life-sustaining functions. Not only is this shared among all living things, but many of the exact proteins are also the same. In the case of polymerase chain reaction, polymerase is the name of the protein that makes copies of DNA or RNA, and the polymerase protein in your body is nearly identical to the polymerase protein found in the plants outside or the bacteria under our feet. So, while it may seem inconceivable, it is entirely possible to take RNA from a virus like SARS-CoV-2, add polymerase from the bacteria Thermus aquaticus and watch as the protein faithfully reads out and replicates the template to produce identical copies. The same thing can be done for the genetic information for any species on our planet you can think of- just last week I used bacterial polymerase to copy out a human protein involved in holding cells together. This is direct proof that although on the level of human vision life is incredibly diverse, at the molecular level, it shares shockingly identical characteristics that allow all life as we know it to be linked by a common molecular theme. It is thanks to this molecular theme that important technologies, including PCR, can be used for things like Covid-19 testing and research.