Speaking of Science: PCR and COVID-19 testing

Since the start of the pandemic, you might have heard of something called “PCR” in discussion of Covid-19 testing. PCR, which stands for polymerase chain reaction, is basically a way of copying and printing genetic material in cells or viruses: from a limited initial sample swabbed from the nose or in saliva, the polymerase chain reaction faithfully makes an enormous number of copies of the genetic material it found. With this many copies, there is then enough signal to figure out what the genetic sequence is see if SARS-CoV-2 RNA is present. As virtually all tests for current Covid-19 infection rely on PCR, it seemed like a good time to take a look at how exactly it works and how we know it is an accurate way of looking for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
PCR in viral testing:
Viruses, including the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19, are really nothing more than little packets of genetic information wrapped in a protein and fat coat (more here). Like all genetic material, the SARS-CoV-2 genetic material is essentially an instruction manual that contains all the information needed to make more copies of the same virus. Unfortunately, viruses don’t contain the special protein machinery needed to read out this information, and so they have to infect our cells to hijack our cellular machinery to do it for them. If you’ve been infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, it means that your cells have been making tons of copies of the virus, which is then expelled through your mouth and nose.
The goal of a viral PCR test is to see if this SARS-CoV-2 genetic material is in your nose (meaning the virus is also there). As an analogy, let’s imagine that we have a digital library and want to figure out if a certain instruction manual is somewhere in it. Rather than scrolling through the entire thing, we could search for a key set of words (maybe a complete sentence or title) that we know will only be in the instruction manual we are looking for. If there is a match, we then print out a bunch of copies of that instruction manual so that we have enough bulk material for everyone to read. PCR works in the exact same way. The SARS-CoV-2 instruction manual, i.e., it’s RNA genetic material, has certain unique sequences that won’t be found anywhere in your cells. We produce short probes, called primers, that can only recognize this unique viral sequence and mix them with the nasal swab sample. If the viral RNA is present, the primer binds to it, and the copying and printing machinery we add reads out the sequence and makes a bunch of copies of it. Check out a cool video model of PCR here.
PCR tests for viruses are very specific:
There has been a lot of misinformation floating around that if you have a cold, the flu, or some other virus-caused disease you can test positive for having Covid-19 via a PCR test. This simply is not true: PCR tests are highly accurate because, as we’ve just seen, they look for specific genetic material found only in the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
You might have heard of forensic scientists amplifying DNA samples from crime scenes to identify suspects. The RNA test works in a very similar way. Just as there are stretches of DNA that are unique to individuals and can be used to determine if they were at a crime scene, SARS-CoV-2 contains stretches of RNA that are unique to the virus and can tell you if you are currently infected with Covid-19. In fact, the test is specific enough that it can even identify the different variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This means that even if you’re infected with rhinovirus (causes the common cold) or influenzavirus (causes the common flu), the test will come back negative for SARS-CoV-2. This makes sense: if there is no SARS-CoV-2 RNA for our printer/copier to replicate, the test won’t indicate the virus is there.
PCR is possible because of the molecular similarities of all living things
What is really crazy about PCR is that it involves carrying out a reaction that is normally done by cells (called in vivo, literally “in a living thing”) in a test tube instead (called in vitro, literally “in glass”). This is possible because even though the macromolecules in our cells (DNA, RNA, proteins, sugars, fats) are what make us alive and functional, none of these components on their own are living things. It is very literally as if all 10 trillion (give or take) cells in our body were tiny factories run by machines (proteins) based on instructions passed down through generations (DNA and RNA). This means that we can take the proteins that normally make copies of genetic material out of an organism, put them in a slightly salty buffer at a good temperature so they’re happy, and have them carry out reactions as if they were still inside your cells.
Not only are we able to carry out PCR in a test tube, but we can also use protein machines from any organism to replicate viral RNA. All life on earth (and viruses) share a common ancestor dating to around 4 billion years ago, and as a result, every single living thing on our planet, without known exception, stores its hereditary information in the form of DNA or RNA. This genetic information encodes the proteins required to carry out a cell’s life-sustaining functions. Not only is this shared among all living things, but many of the exact proteins are also the same. In the case of polymerase chain reaction, polymerase is the name of the protein that makes copies of DNA or RNA, and the polymerase protein in your body is nearly identical to the polymerase protein found in the plants outside or the bacteria under our feet. So, while it may seem inconceivable, it is entirely possible to take RNA from a virus like SARS-CoV-2, add polymerase from the bacteria Thermus aquaticus and watch as the protein faithfully reads out and replicates the template to produce identical copies. The same thing can be done for the genetic information for any species on our planet you can think of- just last week I used bacterial polymerase to copy out a human protein involved in holding cells together. This is direct proof that although on the level of human vision life is incredibly diverse, at the molecular level, it shares shockingly identical characteristics that allow all life as we know it to be linked by a common molecular theme. It is thanks to this molecular theme that important technologies, including PCR, can be used for things like Covid-19 testing and research.
Hannah Margolis is a postbaccalaureate researcher at the National Institutes of Health with a degree in biochemistry from Dartmouth College. She can be reached at hannah.k.margolis@gmail.com.