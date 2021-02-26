Speaking of Science: Perseverance and perception: important lessons from the search for life on Mars

Perhaps one of the most stunning things about Mars is how similar it looks to places on earth. If you showed someone the latest images from Perseverance and asked where they were taken, you might look at the reddish rock-strewn landscape and conclude the photos are from Arizona, or the riverbeds in Australia where stromatolites were first found.

In the late 1800s, Percival Lowell, an American astronomer and mathematician, became intrigued with the similarities between Earth and Mars. He particularly noted the reddish color of the landscape when viewed through the telescope, suggesting the environment would be similarly arid to the deserts of Arizona or the Sahara, but much colder given its further distance from the sun. Despite these possibly inhospitable conditions, Lowell became convinced that Mars was home to an advanced but desperate culture, struggling to survive on the cold and dry landscape. The main reason for his claims were a series of canals he saw on the Martian surface via telescope, which appeared as regular lines leading from the poles of the planet to dark spots that varied with the season. Lowell argued that these patterns were too regular to be caused by nature and could be explained by struggling civilization which had built canals to bring water from the ice caps to the rest of the planet. He thought the dark spots at the ends of the canals, which varied with the season, might be some sort of vegetation or oasis fed by the waterways.