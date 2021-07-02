Speaking of Science: Reality checks: Moving beyond skeptical thinking skills

A few weeks ago, I wrote an article on skeptical thinking: a critical tool for everyone, not just scientists, to parse through all of the information in the modern world and decide what could be true. To help us think more skeptically, I suggested a few tools, including quantifying data (trust the numbers over anecdotal evidence) and looking for alterative possibilities to explain an observation. How big is the sample size used to make the claim?
Nearly 9 times out of 10, these skeptical thinking tools will be enough to filter out bogus claims from the real stuff. But just because a claim uses anecdotal evidence or a poor sample size, it doesn’t mean it can’t be true. Maybe it just hasn’t been tested well enough yet because it is a more radical claim or just hasn’t come to the attention of the scientific community. In such cases, our skeptical thinking tools alert us that there isn’t enough information to make the claim…at least not yet. How do we proceed from here? If the research hasn’t been done yet, you’ll need to do the research yourself. You’ll need a reality check.
Reality checks: doing your homework
Usually when we come across a claim that we want to investigate, we don’t know much about the topic. For example, my family often sends me articles about supposed “cancer cures” or miracle treatments, and I have never worked in a lab that studies these types of things. If the article passes the skeptical thinking tools or I decide to proceed anyways, I go to a reality check.
In a reality check, we try to learn background information and ask basic questions to see if a claim makes sense. In doing so, we’ll have to use our skeptical thinking tools to choose reliable sources. Often, we need to know very basic information, in which case it can be best to look at textbooks or other resources with a reliable list of citations. Let’s look at a few more popular Covid-19 vaccine misconceptions and see how they hold up to skeptical thinking and reality checks.
Claim 1: Covid-19 vaccines make you shed the virus and/or spike protein
Skeptical thinking analysis: the theory states that after vaccination, the body sheds virus, spike protein (the part of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that makes it infectious to humans), and other vaccine components, hurting those who aren’t vaccinated. Original versions specifically claimed that the vaccine alters the fertility and menstruation of nearby women. The data is self-reported by a handful of women on social media and claims that after getting the Covid-19 vaccine, their periods were different. The report doesn’t have any sources or directly test anything, and there can be many alternate explanations explaining the changes in menstruation. So far, this doesn’t look like a reliable claim, but could the idea behind it still be true?
Reality check: Vaccines work by training the immune system to look out for invaders, much like wanted posters train citizens or police to be on the lookout for certain suspects. For the vaccine to make you shed the SARS-CoV-2 virus (the virus causing Covid-19) it would either have to a) contain the virus or b) cause the body to kick all potential viruses out of your system. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines do not contain any protein or viruses and the J and J vaccine uses a weakened virus that doesn’t resemble the SARS-CoV-2 virus, so we can rule out option a. Option b doesn’t make sense: it would be as if upon training police with wanted posters, they opened all the jail cells. A bit of investigating into a biology textbook (for internet resources, try this) will teach us that vaccines help get rid of viruses in the body not by ejecting them into our surroundings, but by training our immune system to hunt down and destroy the virus and its proteins. This means that vaccination will prevent us from spreading spike protein or SARS-CoV-2 virus. In fact, we really only shed viruses when we are infected with them and our immune system can’t fight them off quickly enough. In other words, vaccination actually prevents viral shedding.
Claim 2: Covid-19 vaccines make your arm magnetic/blue-tooth connectable/include trackers.
Skeptical thinking analysis: videos circulating on tik-tok and other social media platforms show individuals sticking magnets and coins to the spot in their arms where they received the Covid-19 vaccine. Another related video on Instagram shows a man holding a smartphone with Bluetooth pairing mode activated near his vaccinated arm. When he does so, a device named “HBPC-J” shows up, which his friend claims is the Pfizer vaccine. Finally, posts beginning over a year ago on social media suggested the vaccine would contain a tracking device used by Bill Gates or other tech giants. All three claims are self-reported on social media, have no sources, only contain one data point (ie showing the magnet sticking to one arm), and don’t consider other explanations for things sticking to one’s arm (sweat, glue, altered or skewed video footage). In addition, many magnet claims show coins sticking to arms, and no modern coins are magnetic. As before, the claim could still be true and just poorly tested. How does it stand up to a reality check?
Reality check: The physical properties of all objects depend on their atomic makeup. In the case of magnetism, an object can only be magnetic if the electrons making up its atoms spin in one direction more than the other. In metals such as iron and nickel, most of the electrons spin in one direction, making these magnetic. In pretty much all other objects (paper, plastic, cloth) the electrons spin in opposite directions, canceling out any net magnetism. For the vaccine to be magnetic, it would need to contain some substance that has this uneven electron spin. You can find the complete list of ingredients for the Pfizer, Moderna, and J and J vaccine at these links, and a summary here. None of these ingredients are magnetic. If we assume that something sinister and magnetic was slipped into the vials and therefore not on the ingredient list, we’d need to figure out how the tiny volume in a vaccine could stay at one location in the arm (instead of spreading out just lot a drop of dye in water) and generate a strong enough field to attract a magnet. If the vaccine could do that, we’d expect entire vials to be flying through rooms whenever someone with a smart phone or computer walked by (both contain magnets). As for the Bluetooth or tracker claim: there would need to be a pretty sophisticated electronic device, complete with some sort of battery, to make it work (and the longer we want it to work, the bigger the battery needs to be). Despite the success of modern technology, the smallest devices we know of are still nearly an inch in size. Even assuming some astounding secret advance of technology in the US government or some foreign entity, no device like that is going to fit through the Covid-19 vaccine needle, which is about 0.26 mm (0.01 inches) in diameter.
Conclusions: Although tools for skeptical thinking can help us figure out if there is enough evidence to believe a claim now, they can’t help us figure out if new ideas could be proven true in the future given proper experimentation. By doing quality research on the basics of a subject, we can figure out if a claim stands up to a reality check.
Hannah Margolis is a NSF GRFP Fellow at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with a degree in biochemistry from Dartmouth College. She can be reached at hannah.k.margolis@gmail.com.