Speaking of Science: Reality checks: Moving beyond skeptical thinking skills

Skeptical thinking analysis: videos circulating on tik-tok and other social media platforms show individuals sticking magnets and coins to the spot in their arms where they received the Covid-19 vaccine. Another related video on Instagram shows a man holding a smartphone with Bluetooth pairing mode activated near his vaccinated arm. When he does so, a device named “HBPC-J” shows up, which his friend claims is the Pfizer vaccine. Finally, posts beginning over a year ago on social media suggested the vaccine would contain a tracking device used by Bill Gates or other tech giants. All three claims are self-reported on social media, have no sources, only contain one data point (ie showing the magnet sticking to one arm), and don’t consider other explanations for things sticking to one’s arm (sweat, glue, altered or skewed video footage). In addition, many magnet claims show coins sticking to arms, and no modern coins are magnetic. As before, the claim could still be true and just poorly tested. How does it stand up to a reality check?

Reality check: The physical properties of all objects depend on their atomic makeup. In the case of magnetism, an object can only be magnetic if the electrons making up its atoms spin in one direction more than the other. In metals such as iron and nickel, most of the electrons spin in one direction, making these magnetic. In pretty much all other objects (paper, plastic, cloth) the electrons spin in opposite directions, canceling out any net magnetism. For the vaccine to be magnetic, it would need to contain some substance that has this uneven electron spin. You can find the complete list of ingredients for the Pfizer, Moderna, and J and J vaccine at these links, and a summary here. None of these ingredients are magnetic. If we assume that something sinister and magnetic was slipped into the vials and therefore not on the ingredient list, we’d need to figure out how the tiny volume in a vaccine could stay at one location in the arm (instead of spreading out just lot a drop of dye in water) and generate a strong enough field to attract a magnet. If the vaccine could do that, we’d expect entire vials to be flying through rooms whenever someone with a smart phone or computer walked by (both contain magnets). As for the Bluetooth or tracker claim: there would need to be a pretty sophisticated electronic device, complete with some sort of battery, to make it work (and the longer we want it to work, the bigger the battery needs to be). Despite the success of modern technology, the smallest devices we know of are still nearly an inch in size. Even assuming some astounding secret advance of technology in the US government or some foreign entity, no device like that is going to fit through the Covid-19 vaccine needle, which is about 0.26 mm (0.01 inches) in diameter.