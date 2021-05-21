Speaking of Science: Scientific progress and understanding raw data

But of course, science has to start somewhere. In the beginning, at the top of the cone, you’re circulating more widely around your target. Every new piece of information you get has a bigger chance of wildly influencing the tightness of the spiral. This is just probability. If you flip a quarter five times and record the number of heads and tails, you might get 1 and 4, or 2 and 3, or even 5 and 0: none of which would suggest the true ratio of 50-50. But the more times you flip that quarter, the more you will even to a 50-50 chance of either result. This beginning part of science, where the amount you learn from a new experiment is huge compared to what you knew to start with, I call raw science. It takes a lot of repetition, of tightening of the spiral, with influence by colleagues and competitors to reel you in. As the spiral tightens, you get into the polished science.