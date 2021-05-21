Speaking of Science: Scientific progress and understanding raw data

It seems that almost every week the CDC issues new guidance on mask wearing. Most recently, the CDC announced a little over a week ago that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks in most indoor or outdoor settings. This change makes sense: if the Covid-19 vaccines are as effective at preventing Covid-19 infection as clinical trials said, we should be plenty protected even without masks. But it is yet another change on masks by the CDC.
There have been a lot of them. Last year the public was pretty annoyed and confused when the CDC reversed its mask mandate within the span of a few weeks, moving from “only health care professionals and people with symptoms should wear masks” to “everyone should wear masks.” The CDC also changed its tune on who benefits from masks, from “masks don’t protect the wearer” to “masks provide some protection to the wearer” to “wearing two masks is even better protection for the wearer.” And this is just to name a few changes.
Throughout all of this, people have been understandably a) confused and b) untrusting. It makes you wonder how the CDC could have been so wrong about masks in the first place, and, perhaps more importantly, if they were wrong then, what is the chance they’re right and we should listen to them now? Are you better off trusting what was said before, or completely ignoring it all assuming we’re wrong this time too?
Raw versus polished science
You’re probably familiar with the scientific methods diagram like the circular one above. You learn that scientists start the scientific process by asking a question, coming up with an educated guess (or hypothesis) to answer it, designing and performing an experiment, and then analyzing the results…and then you start again at the top based on what you find. It’s pretty accurate, but there’s one major problem. All of the diagrams make it look as if the process from results back to question and hypothesis is perfectly circular- as if you are literally running laps around a track, getting nowhere.
That isn’t how science works, even though we might think so when we see contradictory results like those from the CDC on masks. The truth is that raw science at its core is a tangled, ongoing process- one that constantly builds on what we’ve learned from the past. But of course, sometimes learning can involve partially or fully refuting what we thought we knew.
To explain what I mean, I’ve made my own diagram. It’s more of a spiraling cone shape; (a bit like a funnel), converging on some ultimate truth or understanding. It’s still circular: you get a result, contemplate it, come up with a new question and hypothesis, and give experiments a go again, but each time you do, you know a bit more. Your educated guess becomes more and more educated. Technology improves so your methods and resolution are better. More research comes out from other scientists that guides you. You tighten in on the truth, even when you get an answer that wasn’t what you expected. Often in science, it’s the results that go against your hypothesis or previous understanding that advance our knowledge the most.
But of course, science has to start somewhere. In the beginning, at the top of the cone, you’re circulating more widely around your target. Every new piece of information you get has a bigger chance of wildly influencing the tightness of the spiral. This is just probability. If you flip a quarter five times and record the number of heads and tails, you might get 1 and 4, or 2 and 3, or even 5 and 0: none of which would suggest the true ratio of 50-50. But the more times you flip that quarter, the more you will even to a 50-50 chance of either result. This beginning part of science, where the amount you learn from a new experiment is huge compared to what you knew to start with, I call raw science. It takes a lot of repetition, of tightening of the spiral, with influence by colleagues and competitors to reel you in. As the spiral tightens, you get into the polished science.
For example, let’s go back to masks. At the start of the pandemic, scientists needed to advise policymakers on an entirely new virus. While they started investigating SARS-CoV-2, the best they could do in the meantime was make advisements based on the closely related SARS virus, which can’t be spread asymptomatically. As the data came in that people without symptoms could spread SARS-CoV-2, scientists had to turn around and recommend that everyone should wear masks, since it might not be clear who is infectious. It was a pretty wide start to our spiral. As we learned more and that spiral tightened, policies changed less wildly. For instance, we went from “masks protect the wearer somewhat” to “two masks protect the wearer even more.” We went from “vaccinated people don’t need to mask outside” to “vaccinated people don’t need to mask most places.”
Interpreting raw science
As a public, we are used to seeing the polished end-product of science. Normally, when we hear about a scientific breakthrough on the news, it’s no longer news to the scientific community. It’s towards the bottom of the spiral, perhaps representing months or years of work, and constant revisits by colleagues and competitors. By the time it reaches the news, that breakthrough has survived a barrage of critique and challenge from the very scientist collecting the data, that scientist’s colleagues and lab mates, authority figures in an institution, an external panel of scientists (aka peer review), and the general scientific community. It can take months to years, and by the time the breakthrough makes it to the light, there’s been plenty of time to think about it and put it in the context of previous work.
Obviously, the pandemic changed things. Suddenly, Covid-19 was so relevant and new, pretty much any scientific study was considered newsworthy, and every researcher wanted the credit. Scientists didn’t have time to tighten the spiral for the media before it went out to the public. This means it’s been up to us to sift through all this raw data and decide what personal decisions to make. So how can we do this?
A very important part of scientific literacy isn’t just knowing facts about science but also learning to think critically and determine if what you’re hearing is most likely correct. This is a big topic, and one we’ll talk more about in a couple of weeks. But here are a few initial tools:
1. Look at the source- not just of the original data, but also of any article that is interpreting it. Good science is peer reviewed: other scientists have already critiqued it. The source should also be known for publishing quality data. Good articles discussing science cite the original article, include analysis from scientists who didn’t conduct the research, and offer arguments supporting and challenging the science.
2. Quantify. Numbers don’t lie, so listen to them. We often like to rely on anecdotal data rather than statistical data. For example, if you know someone who felt sick after Covid-19 vaccination, you might conclude vaccines are more dangerous than the SARS-CoV-2 virus, even though an individual is nearly 5000 x more likely to have serious symptoms from Covid-19 than the Covid-19 vaccine.
3. Be careful of oversimplifications and absolutes. If you see two opposing results, it is most likely that the truth is somewhere in the middle. For example, our science indicates masks are mostly effective against the spread of viruses, not that they’re 100% effective or completely useless. Counterarguments often highlight simplifications.
Hannah Margolis is a NSF GRFP Fellow at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with a degree in biochemistry from Dartmouth College. She can be reached at hannah.k.margolis@gmail.com.