Speaking of Science: Structural biology to the rescue -- the race for a Covid-19 treatment

The basic idea is that if you know the precise shape of the coat, you can design small molecules and drugs to bind to or block it. This concept, called rational drug design, is used to combat a wide range of diseases for which the structure of a relevant protein is known.

In the case of Covid-19, it turns out structural biology is playing an even more important role. While last week I spent a fair amount of time explaining that it is difficult to directly target virus replication because viruses use our replication machinery to reproduce, the SARS-Cov-2 virus is a fortunate exception to this rule. Viruses like to make their genome (the DNA which encodes their proteins) as compact as possible, and as a result SARS-Cov-2 contains just one really long stretch of RNA (compare this to the 46 unique pieces of DNA, called chromosomes, humans have).

This long stretch of RNA produces one lengthy protein chain, called a polyprotein, which must then be cleaved into individual, functional protein units. This would be analogous to printing out multiple pictures on a single piece of paper; you’ll need fewer sheets of paper which saves resources, but you’ll need to cut out the individual pictures before they’re ready to be displayed.