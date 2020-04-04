Speaking of Science: Structural biology to the rescue -- the race for a Covid-19 treatment

Last week we explored the way in which we must differentially treat bacterial versus viral infections. The main takeaway (or at least what I hope was the main takeaway) is that because viruses require our cell’s protein machinery to reproduce, targeting many of the stages of viral replication would mean targeting the replication machinery of our own cells, which would kill or severely damage our cells. Therefore, while bacteria can be treated by antibiotics which shut down the bacterium’s ability to replicate its DNA or synthesize new proteins, antibiotics are ineffective on viruses which use our cellular machinery for much of their replication.
This might seem like bad news for our attempts to stop viruses, such as SARS-Cov-2, which is behind the new Covid-19 pandemic. However, the world is not without hope. In this article I’d like to show you how my favorite field of research, structural biology, is giving us multiple opportunities to stop coronavirus in its tracks.
Structural biology is a field which uses complex methods to determine what a protein or even an entire virus looks like in atomic detail (sometimes up to 1 Angstrom resolution, meaning you could in theory distinguish between two adjacent hydrogen atoms). In the past, structural biology has been used to determine the makeup of viral coats, which is useful for both generating preventative vaccines and trying to block viruses from using their coats to dock onto human cells to infect them.
The basic idea is that if you know the precise shape of the coat, you can design small molecules and drugs to bind to or block it. This concept, called rational drug design, is used to combat a wide range of diseases for which the structure of a relevant protein is known.
In the case of Covid-19, it turns out structural biology is playing an even more important role. While last week I spent a fair amount of time explaining that it is difficult to directly target virus replication because viruses use our replication machinery to reproduce, the SARS-Cov-2 virus is a fortunate exception to this rule. Viruses like to make their genome (the DNA which encodes their proteins) as compact as possible, and as a result SARS-Cov-2 contains just one really long stretch of RNA (compare this to the 46 unique pieces of DNA, called chromosomes, humans have).
This long stretch of RNA produces one lengthy protein chain, called a polyprotein, which must then be cleaved into individual, functional protein units. This would be analogous to printing out multiple pictures on a single piece of paper; you’ll need fewer sheets of paper which saves resources, but you’ll need to cut out the individual pictures before they’re ready to be displayed.
The key is that the proteins contained in the polyprotein, which the virus needs to infect your cells, are not functional until the virus cuts them apart. To cleave the polyprotein into functional units, the virus makes other proteins called proteases. Proteases act similarly to scissors, selectively cutting the polyprotein at the correct spots to release the functional protein subunits. The upshot of this is that if we can inhibit the viral proteases, we can prevent Covid-19 from infecting our cells so that we don’t become ill.
And so in an incredible feat that speaks to the dedication of scientists combatting the coronavirus pandemic, a team of researchers in China (with global collaboration) screened thousands of possible drug targets using the known protein structures of SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV (both of which are related to SARS-Cov-2) to identify a handful that could be effective against the SARS-Cov-2 protease. They then solved the structure of the SARS-Cov-2 protease with one of these inhibitors bound to it. The structure indicates that two copies of the protease join to form a heart-shaped dimer. The inhibitor is shown in blue. It is worth pointing out that the scientists achieved this feat in months using a method called x-ray crystallography which regularly takes years to yield a structure of this resolution.
Determining the structure of the SARS-Cov-2 protease bound to an inhibitor is undoubtedly a very important first step in finding a treatment for Covid-19. Equipped with the structure, researchers can identify or even design better drug targets and begin testing them in animal models.
But while this sounds promising, it is important to point out that finding a treatment for Covid-19 will not be a one-step process. Optimizing the drug will take time, and then it will have to go through a lengthy series of clinical trials. It costs an estimated $19 million and many years to get a drug through clinical trials.
All in all, the public health crisis around Covid-19 and rush for a treatment should serve as an important wake up message: research into infected diseases needs more support to prevent pandemics in the first place.
Hannah Margolis is an undergraduate researcher at Ragusa Lab, Dartmouth College She can be reached at Hannah.K.Margolis.20@dartmouth.edu.
